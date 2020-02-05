Former separatist and politician Sajjad Lone and People’s Democratic Party’s Waheed Parra, who is considered a close aide of Mehbooba Mufti, were released from detention 6 months after the abrogation of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both of them were kept in the MLA hostel in Srinagar under preventing detention, from where they were released today. Sajjad Lone and Waheed Parra spent more than 180 days under detention.

Several leaders from across political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were put under detention ahead of the bifurcation of the state into two union territories and the state’s separate status enshrined in article 370 and 35A were scrapped by the parliament on August 5, 2019.

People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Para released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, 13 political leaders are still under detention at the MLA hostel in Srinagar which has converted into makeshift subsidiary jail.

Earlier former PDP MLA From Wachi Aijaz Ahmed Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalander were released on Tuesday. Since Sunday, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive custody.

Read- Re-shaping Article 370: Has the Modi government upped its Constitutional game?

Despite the phased release of the political leaders, some prominent leaders—Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti—still remain under detention.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was detained to Hari Niwas but later shifted to a rest house at Chesma Shahi on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains. She was shifted to an official house at Maulana Azad Road close to MLA hostel in December last year.

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah was also detained at Hari Niwas while his father and NCs chairperson Farooq Abdullah has been kept at Gupkar House.