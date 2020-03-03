Sunday, March 8, 2020
3 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in India, total rises to 34

The ministry also said that all the patients are stable. Of the three new cases, two belong to Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is from Tamil Nadu who has travel history to Oman.

Toll rises to 34 picture courtesy: The Financial express
Union Health ministry reported three more positive cases of novel coronavirus infections in India on Saturday, which raises the total cases up to 34 in the country.

The Health Ministry said that more than 150 people who came in contact with two American nationals who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan and had also toured various places in India, had been put under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). The second floor of Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where the Americans had stayed, was also evacuated today.

108 Swab samples of Indians in Iran were received on Saturday morning. These samples arrived through Mahan Air Flight from Tehran. The flight went back with many Iranian nationals. The samples are being tested in the laboratory in AIIMS.

Six scientists have been sent to Iran by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and equipment and reagents worth approximately Rs 10 crore have been dispatched to enable them to set up a laboratory there.

The Health Ministry reported that 7,26,122 passengers from 7,108 flights have been screened at airports. Between Friday morning and Saturday, 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have been screened.

The ministry noted that fifty-two laboratories for testing novel coronavirus are now operational across the country. An additional 57 labs have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

