Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has finally been released from detention, 8 months after Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah being released from detention today after nearly 8 months https://t.co/W1E59Q9R8q — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) March 24, 2020

Abdullah’s father Farooq Abdullah was released earlier this month. Omar Abdullah had turned 50 on March 10. He has spent over 232 days in custody. He was initially held under preventive custody, but later PSA charges were slapped on him.

The central government had placed many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir under preventive detention and later under PSA charges when it decided to abrogate Article 370 in the former state.

The Supreme Court has been hearing a plea filed by Abdullah’s sister Sarah Abdullah, seeking his release. Last week, the SC had given the centre a week’s time to respond on whether they planned to release him.

It is notable here that with 492 cases of coronavirus, the nation is under lockdown at present. In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, section 144 has been placed and only the movement of essential personnel is allowed.