Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3...
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3 months

Every person will get 27 kg ration per month for the next three months

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
representational image picture courtesy: Dailyhunt
90

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar has announced that people below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg at concessional rates for the next three months. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Union Ministers on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Modi led government approved the world’s largest food security scheme. Every person will get 27 kg ration per month for the next three months, in which the wheat will be priced at Rs 2 per kg, instead of Rs 27 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg instead of Rs 37 per kg.

Prakash Javedekar asserted that contractual labours will be given their salaries. He also assured that no shortage of food products and essential goods will be there during the lockdown imposed by the threat of Wuhan Coronavirus. It was evident that immediately after lockdown, grocery stores across the country saw a sudden surge of buyers rushing towards grocery items to keep the household running during the lockdown.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that free cooked food will be provided twice a day to the homeless in who are staying at night shelters and his government will provide free ration to over 72 lakh people and the quantity will be increased from 5kg to 7 kg to those who are holding ration cards.

The Chattisgarh government had on Tuesday issued a notification stating that rice and dal will be distributed to ration card holders, students, and others. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities.

All the cabinet ministers were physically present at the PM’s residence for the meeting and were seen sitting at a distance from each other in view of the novel coronavirus crisis. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also approved the recapitalization of regional rural banks to improve their capital to risk-weighted assets ratio. It also approves the utilization of Rs 670 Crores of central government share for the scheme.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com