Monday, March 9, 2020
Coronavirus scare: After Kerala family avoided screening, Mangaluru man with suspected symptoms absconds from hospital

A patient who was admitted in Mangaluru with suspected coronavirus symptoms has absconded from the hospital. Another family in Kerala has recently avoided health screening and had withheld information that they had returned from Italy. The family has been tested positive.

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus patients avoid screening in Kerala and Karnataka, risk public
Representational Image (Photo Credits: FirstPost)
A person who was admitted to the district Wenlock hospital in Mangalaru after he exhibited symptoms of coronavirus had reportedly gone missing. He arrived at the airport in Mangaluru, Karnataka from Dubai on Sunday.

The patient was supposed to be kept under observation for 24 hours and was to be discharged following routine tests. However, he argued with the hospital staff late in the night, saying that he had not contracted the disease and would undergo treatment in a private hospital. He then absconded from the hospital.

On Monday, a formal complaint was lodged by the District Health Department with the Mangaluru police. The cops have now launched an investigation into the case to nab the escapee.

In another incident, a couple (in their 50s) and their son(24) who hail from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala with recent travel history to Italy evaded health screening at the airport. They have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja was quoted as saying, “The Italy-returned family hid their travel details from the health authorities. Such practices have to seen as a crime. Those who come from countries like Iran, Italy, South Korea and China should report to the health department immediately.” She added that those concealing their travel history to avoid personal inconvenience were committing a crime against society.

Earlier, an Irish national who had suspected coronavirus symptoms had gone ‘missing’ from Odisha’s SCB Medical College. He was later found in a Bhubaneswar hotel.

Amidst the growing concerns of novel Coronavirus, a video of thousands of used coronavirus masks dumped at an isolated spot near Kalher pipeline in Bhiwandi sent ripples of panic wave among the people. Imran Shaikh, a godown staffer, was allegedly seen in the video dumping waste masks.

A complaint was filed by revenue officials. It was reported that the plan may have been to wash the masks, repackage them and sell them as new. However, it has not been verified yet. An FIR was lodged at the Narpoli police late on Sunday night against the Bhiwandi godown staffer.

