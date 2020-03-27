Jan Ki Baat conducted a survey of over 2,000 people across 20 states and Union Territories through conversations over phone in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic between the 18th and 24th of March. “We asked people about their Coronavirus related fears, precautionary measures they‘ve been taking and felt the impact of the immense dispensation of information taking place across the mediums to inform people about the biggest Public Health challenge that has broken the globalized channels in this century,” the polling organization said.

The survey has thrown up some interesting data regarding the mood of the nation over the pandemic. Over eighty percent of those surveyed back the government’s action to combat the spread of the pandemic. Over eighty percent also back the government’s decision to enforce a lockdown but remain apprehensive about the economical prospect of the situation. Sixty-one percent felt that the economic crisis as a consequence of the pandemic could result in job losses. Interestingly enough, at least forty-seven suspected a Chinese conspiracy behind the pandemic.

The survey also showed that people are generally aware of the symptoms and the measures they could take to safeguard themselves against the virus. Forty-two percent of those surveyed use soap or sanitizer and do not go out of their homes even once while thirty-eight percent went out once. Eighty percent of the respondents were aware of the symptoms of the disease and seventy percent believe that they could be infected with the virus.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed receive their information regarding the pandemic from social media. The survey also showed that people believe the pandemic crisis in India could get a lot worse. Fifty-six percent believe that if the disease spreads further, it will burden the Indian healthcare system. Over sixty-five percent believe that the situation could get worse in the country.

Jan Ki Baat also noted, “Eight in ten respondents (over eighty percent of them) were satisfied in this regard, with the respondents feeling convinced about the viability of steps like ‘Janata Curfew‘. A few responses in the beginning until PM Modi hadn‘t addressed the nation were doubtful and filled with pessimistic insecurity. Post the Janta curfew, people started taking it as a matter of survival, and being supportive-or not of Modi, in general, didn‘t matter. They were ready to be galvanized behind the leader.” With regards to the lockdown, Jan Ki Baat observed, “The majority of people support 21 days lockdown, with a remarkable chunk of them advocating the need of a curfew in their respective cities (both tier one and two), if need be. However, daily wages laborers expressed apprehensions on means of economic sustenance.”

The results of the survey indicate that vast sections of the country are taking the pandemic seriously. People are aware of the symptoms of the disease and know the safety measures that ought to be taken regarding the same. It also reveals that the country is overwhelmingly supportive of the government’s actions regarding the matter, however, they are pessimistic about the immediate future of the country.