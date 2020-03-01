The family of deceased Karnataka BJP leader Yogesh Gowda has accused a former Congress Minister of being involved in his murder. CBI officers on Thursday detained and interrogated the four accused Vinayaka Katagi, Mudukappa, Keerthi and Sandeepa aka Sandy. It has been alleged that Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is behind the murder. It is expected arrests will be made soon in the case.

Vinay Kulkarni, a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Congress cabinet, is alleged to have gotten Yogesh Gowda murdered for political reasons. Under Siddaramaiah, the Police had concluded that the murder was due to personal rivalry motivated by a land dispute. However, the BJP and parents of Yogesh Gowda had cried foul and protests were organized.

When the BJP came to power in Karnataka, a party delegation met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder. Yediyurappa obliged and handed the case over to the CBI.

Before the CBI could investigate the case, Vinay Kulkarni got a stay on the investigation in the Dharwad bench of the High Court. The CBI then appealed against the order in the Supreme Court. The apex court lifted the stay paving the way for the CBI to resume the investigation into Yogesh Gowda’s murder.