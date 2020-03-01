Sunday, March 1, 2020
Karnataka: CBI detains four suspects in BJP leader’s murder case where former Congress minister is alleged to be involved

Vinay Kulkarni, a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Congress cabinet, is alleged to have gotten Yogesh Gowda murdered for political reasons

OpIndia Staff
Yogesh Gowda murder case
The family of deceased Karnataka BJP leader Yogesh Gowda has accused a former Congress Minister of being involved in his murder. CBI officers on Thursday detained and interrogated the four accused Vinayaka Katagi, Mudukappa, Keerthi and Sandeepa aka Sandy. It has been alleged that Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is behind the murder. It is expected arrests will be made soon in the case.

Vinay Kulkarni, a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Congress cabinet, is alleged to have gotten Yogesh Gowda murdered for political reasons. Under Siddaramaiah, the Police had concluded that the murder was due to personal rivalry motivated by a land dispute. However, the BJP and parents of Yogesh Gowda had cried foul and protests were organized.

Read- Congress MLA openly threatens BJP MLA during a discussion about political murders inside the legislative assembly

When the BJP came to power in Karnataka, a party delegation met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder. Yediyurappa obliged and handed the case over to the CBI.

Before the CBI could investigate the case, Vinay Kulkarni got a stay on the investigation in the Dharwad bench of the High Court. The CBI then appealed against the order in the Supreme Court. The apex court lifted the stay paving the way for the CBI to resume the investigation into Yogesh Gowda’s murder.

