Sunday, April 5, 2020
Coronavirus: 522 out of 571 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu linked to Tablighi Jamaat

The Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat event has led to an exponential increase in coronavirus cases in India.

OpIndia Staff

Tablighi Jamaat attendees lead to spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu (representational image: deccanherald.com)
1

522 out of 571 coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

As per Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, 86 Chinese coronavirus cases were reported today in the state of which 85 had attended the Islamic evangelical event in Delhi in March. Tamil Nadu also recorded two more deaths today, taking the toll to 5.

The Nizamuddin event in Delhi has contributed to a rise in doubting rate in India. As per Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, owing to the Jamaat, the doubling rate, the number of days it takes to double the total positive cases, has reached 4.1 days. Had it not been for the Jamaat, the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days.

