Coronavirus: 522 out of 571 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu linked to Tablighi Jamaat

522 out of 571 coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

There are 571 #COVID positive cases in Tamil Nadu out of which 522 cases are from the people who had attended the religious function in Delhi: Beela Rajesh Tamil Nadu Health Secretary https://t.co/vc93QLPDGQ pic.twitter.com/EIwZD51ssz — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

As per Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, 86 Chinese coronavirus cases were reported today in the state of which 85 had attended the Islamic evangelical event in Delhi in March. Tamil Nadu also recorded two more deaths today, taking the toll to 5.

Read: Diplomacy fail: China sells back PPEs to Italy which the European country had donated it when the coronavirus was at its peak

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Nizamuddin event in Delhi has contributed to a rise in doubting rate in India. As per Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, owing to the Jamaat, the doubling rate, the number of days it takes to double the total positive cases, has reached 4.1 days. Had it not been for the Jamaat, the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days.