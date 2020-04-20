West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is ‘not consistent with the spirit of federalism’.

I urge both Honb’le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 20, 2020

Earlier today, the Central government constituted 6 IMCT to make on-spot assessment of the coronavirus situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal. The IMCT would also submit its report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public. These teams would visit West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to ensure that lockdown is implemented there.

GoI constituted 8 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

However, amidst all this, Mamata Banerjee continues to defy the central guidelines. Earlier she had said she would not allow usage of PPE kits sent by centre as they were in yellow colour. CPI(M) leader Md Salim alleged that the coronavirus cases in West Bengal are being suppressed.

Mamata Banerjee govt had said till then that he's not dead&reports show he tested negative. But sample was collected on 13th. How can swab of a person, cremated on 12th,be collected on 13th&report come on 14th? Are you treating patient or your 'Banglar Garvo' signboard?: Md Salim pic.twitter.com/CHgklLxiFX — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Speaking to media, Md Salim said that one Nepal Barman in Malda died of coronavirus and his deadbody was surreptitiously burned in crematorium on 12th April. Banerjee government claimed that Barman was tested negative for coronavirus stating that the swab sample was collected on 13th April, a day after he was cremated.

Coronavirus crisis in West Bengal

Health experts have slammed Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over delayed response and mismanagement. There are also allegations of the West Bengal government fudging the data of COVID-19 positive cases as well as deaths in state. West Bengal Doctors’ Forum also wrote to Banerjee asking that the coronavirus data should be genuine, transparent and verifiable.