Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Mamata stays defiant, says will not follow IMCT directions amidst COVID-19 crisis
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: Mamata stays defiant, says will not follow IMCT directions amidst COVID-19 crisis

Earlier today, the Central government constituted 6 IMCT to make on-spot assessment of the coronavirus situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal. The IMCT would also submit its report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
There are allegations that West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee is not being transparent about coronavirus in state
3

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is ‘not consistent with the spirit of federalism’.

Earlier today, the Central government constituted 6 IMCT to make on-spot assessment of the coronavirus situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal. The IMCT would also submit its report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public. These teams would visit West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to ensure that lockdown is implemented there.

However, amidst all this, Mamata Banerjee continues to defy the central guidelines. Earlier she had said she would not allow usage of PPE kits sent by centre as they were in yellow colour. CPI(M) leader Md Salim alleged that the coronavirus cases in West Bengal are being suppressed.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Speaking to media, Md Salim said that one Nepal Barman in Malda died of coronavirus and his deadbody was surreptitiously burned in crematorium on 12th April. Banerjee government claimed that Barman was tested negative for coronavirus stating that the swab sample was collected on 13th April, a day after he was cremated.

Coronavirus crisis in West Bengal

Health experts have slammed Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over delayed response and mismanagement. There are also allegations of the West Bengal government fudging the data of COVID-19 positive cases as well as deaths in state. West Bengal Doctors’ Forum also wrote to Banerjee asking that the coronavirus data should be genuine, transparent and verifiable.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsimct, west bengal coronavirus, mamata banerjee coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Mamata stays defiant, says will not follow IMCT directions amidst COVID-19 crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee today questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is 'not consistent with the spirit of federalism'.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV publishes report claiming Arunachal tribals are hunting snakes due to rice scarcity, gets called out by minister and state govt

OpIndia Staff -
The government of Arunachal Pradesh has also refuted the claims made by NDTV. It said that there is no rice scarcity in the state and people struggling for livelihoods are being provided free rations by the government.
Read more
News Reports

Following Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, Manipur becomes third Indian state to become coronavirus-free

OpIndia Staff -
Manipur CM N Biren Singh posted a tweet Sunday evening saying both the coronavirus patients in the state have recovered from the illness
Read more
News Reports

MEA trashes Imran Khan’s rant of religious discrimination in India, says Pakistan should instead focus on its own dwindling minorities

OpIndia Staff -
MEA stated that Pakistan must instead focus on its own dwindling minorities who are subjected to discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

London: Vijay Mallya’s plea against extradition to India rejected by UK High Court

OpIndia Staff -
After the UK High Court's verdict, the case will now go to Home Secretary Preeti Patel for a final decision on this regard.
Read more
Media

Here’s the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar lynching of innocent Hindu Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
293,216FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com