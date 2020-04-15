Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,000,243
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
Full Coverage
2,000,243
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
126,758
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,555
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
India
1,362
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
India
396
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 12:06 PM
Home News Reports Delayed response, mismanagement: Health experts slam Mamata Banerjee govt over downplaying coronavirus crisis
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Delayed response, mismanagement: Health experts slam Mamata Banerjee govt over downplaying coronavirus crisis

The experts allege that West Bengal may have woken up late. According to senior cardiologist Kunal Sarkar, identification of such 'micro-spots' would be of no use, if the frequency of testing does not increase.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
West Bengal's coronavirus response questioned by experts
Mamata Banerjee, representational image, Source: India Today
3

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has been receiving massive criticism for her response to coronavirus crisis, reports Hindustan Times.

A lot of criticism against the West Bengal government is coming from health professionals, who have accused her of not only fudging data but also for testing “abysmally low” numbers of swab samples. The health experts have also cautioned Mamata Banerjee for playing down the extent of the spread of the disease in the state.

Bengal government’s delay to contain the spread:

Reportedly, West Bengal reported its first coronavirus case on March 17. However, the administration started to act only last week when they sealed some localities after identifying them as ‘high-risk spots’.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

The experts allege that West Bengal may have woken up late. According to senior cardiologist Kunal Sarkar, identification of such ‘micro-spots’ would be of no use, if the frequency of testing does not increase.

“Sample testing in India is quite low. And in West Bengal, it is exceptionally low. We need to understand that it is not a competition of low numbers. If we suppress numbers in a state, then our hot spots would amount to nothing but fallacies,” said Sarkar.

Extremely low testing:

Over the past week, the state has been testing about 200 samples per day on an average. Earlier this week, Dr Shanta Dutta the Director of the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) – ICMR, has said that there has been a sharp reduction in the number of coronavirus samples being sent for testing by the Mamata Banerjee-led-West Bengal government.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shanta Dutta had said that the state government was not sending enough samples for testing. NICED – ICMR, Kolkata, is a laboratory under the Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory network of the Union health ministry.

Reportedly, only 2,523 tests have been conducted to date in the highly populated State of West Bengal. Dr Shanta Dutta emphasised on the need for more tests to be conducted in accordance with the ICMR’s recommendations.

“Earlier we used to get enough samples, around 80 – 90 samples every day, but over the last few days, we have been receiving 10–30 samples. We have around 27,500 testing kits…,” Dutta said, adding that there is no shortage of testing kits.

A senior health official of the state government who requested to remain anonymous, however, refuted allegation, “NICED is not the only testing lab in West Bengal…we have six other laboratories. Samples are also being sent there.”

Is the Mamata Banerjee government under-reporting Coronavirus cases?

For some time, it has been suspected that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government was fudging its data on the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

We had reported on the 6th of April that at least eleven people who had tested positive for the virus had died in the state and yet, the official records of the state claimed that the figure was only three. A report on The Statesmen had also claimed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded ten deaths due to the virus while the West Bengal Health Ministry led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to claim that only five people had succumbed to the disease.

Lack of Testing Kits:

On March 23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had complained about an acute shortage of testing kits in the State. “We have just 40 testing kits in the State. I have asked for more. The Centre is yet to accede to my request”, she alleged during the all-party meeting.

Refuting claims made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo, Dr Shanta Dutta informed that around 42,5000 kits were sent by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 3 consignments and more than 27,000 such kits were still in stock. About 7,500 such testing kits have been handed out to the West Bengal government. The NICED Director added, “There is no shortage. We are the depot or warehouse for the kits in eastern India.”

Mamata Banerjee had also stoked a new controversy by politicizing the issue of yellow PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits given by the Centre to the state government and had hinted that West Bengal might not use it.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 10 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total tally of positive cases to 120. At least seven people have succumbed to the Chinese pandemic coronavirus in the state of West Bengal.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWest Bengal coronavirus, Kolkata coronavirus testing, Bengal coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Delayed response, mismanagement: Health experts slam Mamata Banerjee govt over downplaying coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the centre has sent very few testing kits t Bengal. Her claim was dismissed by Dr Shanta Dutta, director of NICED-ICMR in Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

602 COVID-19 hospitals with over 1 lakh isolation beds, 12,024 ICU units have been set up across the country, says Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Government is promoting the concept of behavioural changes in terms of social distancing to break the chain of transmission, informed Luv Agarwal.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Crime

Mangaluru: 2 PFI members arrested for spreading misinformation on social media against PM Modi and Amit Shah over the coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their affiliation with the notorious radical Islamic outfit PFI and SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus, had been in a meeting with CM Rupani and many others despite symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Principal Secretary of health in the state as well as the Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more

Connect with us

219,022FansLike
284,992FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com