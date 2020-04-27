On Sunday the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Shifa-Ur-Rehman, the president of the Jamia Alumni Association (JMA), for involvement in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sources have revealed that he was called for questioning on Sunday and was subsequently arrested after incriminating evidence was found against him.

As per reports, Delhi Police have stated that Shifa was caught on CCTV footage in riot-hit areas of North East Delhi. Technical evidence such as call records and Whatsapp messages have suggested his role in inciting mobs during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. Shifa-Ur-Rehman has been remanded to 10 days in judicial custody by a local court.

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested one Shifa-Ur-Rehman in connection with North East Delhi riots case, his questioning is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Umar Khalid arrested by Delhi Police

Earlier, JNU student leader Umar Khalid was booked under UAPA in a case related to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Two other leaders from the Jamia Coordination Committee, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar were booked under the same Act. The two are now in judicial custody after they were arrested last week. The Police had claimed in the FIR that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” by Khalid and others.

Zargar is the media co-ordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee and Haider is a member. So far, 10 people have been arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police that is looking into the Delhi riots that were orchestrated timed with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

The Delhi Riots

Massive communal riots broke out in the national capital during Donald Trump’s visit to India. The riots cost huge losses to life and property. Over the course of the investigation, the role of Radical Islamist organization PFI and others came to the fore. Home Minister Amit had promised on the floor of the Parliament that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out and the guilty would be punished.