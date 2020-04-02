Friday, April 3, 2020
56-year old Dharavi resident who died due to Coronavirus had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat

The Coronavirus case in Dharavi is a matter of grave concern as over a million people live in the five square kilometer area in cramped spaces next to open sewers. Social Distancing is practically impossible at Dharavi.

The 56-year old Coronavirus patient from Dharavi had visited the Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat.
Source: Hindustan Times
Dharavi, the densely populated slum in Mumbai, has recorded its first death due to the Wuhan Coronavirus. The deceased is reported to be a 56-year old male. Now, Times Now has reported that the man visited the Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat.

The Coronavirus case in Dharavi is a matter of grave concern as over a million people live in the five square kilometer area in cramped spaces next to open sewers. Social Distancing is practically impossible at Dharavi. The victim is reportedly a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar SRA society that has around 300 flats. All the flats and 90 shops nearby have been sealed. All those who came in contact with him have been stamped and quarantined. The test results of the family of the deceased are awaited and all senior citizens and patients of respiratory illnesses are being monitored.

“As per protocol, contact tracing has been initiated. As per information provided by the state government, around 4,000 healthcare workers are currently involved in the works related to tracing and testing,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, had stated earlier. The man died in the nearby government-run Sion Hospital. Now, a second Coronavirus case has been reported from Dharavi. “A second confirmed case of covid-19 infection has come from Dharavi. The patient has no travel history. More details will be given shortly,” said Vijay Khabale-Patil, public relations officer at Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

India has witnessed a huge upsurge in cases after the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the virus across the lengths and breadths of the country surfaced. Hundreds of people who visited the Markaz Nizamuddin have tested for the Wuhan Coronavirus and some of them have already died of the disease. Now, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the virus to Dharavi could result in a huge catastrophe.

