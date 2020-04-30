Indian Mission in the UAE opens e-registration for the Indians wanting to travel back home

Indians who are wanting to travel back home to India from UAE during the Wuhan Coronavirus lockdown will be able to register themselves online with the Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian Mission in UAE has opened the e-registration platform for Indians who want to be transported back to India.

The Indian embassy in Dubai announced this on Twitter on Wednesday with the details of data collection through the website of the Indian consulate in Abu Dhabi.

1/2 Registration in database of Indian nationals wishing to travel back to India under Covid 19 situations pic.twitter.com/0iN3w311Rh — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 29, 2020

The notice issued by embassy said, “All Indian nationals in the UAE are hereby informed that the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, have uploaded a form for [the] collection of data to create a database of Indians who wish to travel back to India under COVID-19 situation.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It further added, “Register in database of Indians to travel back to India under COVID-19 situation. These can be entered by following the link www.cgidubai.gov.in/covid_register

As per reports, the form is to be filled by one person at a time. If a family wants to come back then each member will have to fill separate forms. In case of a company, a separate form has to be filled for each employee.

Purpose of the form to collect information to provided to the Indian government

The Indian mission had earlier clarified that the purpose of the form was regarding the collection of information of Indians to enable the Indian government to plan the return of Indians stranded in Arab.

The notice read as, “The main objective of the database is to estimate the number of people who wish to travel to different parts of the country so that appropriate planning could be done to receive them in India and take all the precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The embassy has urged Indian community to not to visit the Indian embassy in view of novel coronavirus epidemic across the world to maintain social distancing.

The notice further said, “Any further updates on travel back to India will be made through the website and social media channels as and when decisions are made in this regard.”

Indians urged the government to fly them home

The Indian origin population stranded in UAE had earlier appealed to the Indian government to airlift them to India as soon as possible. It has been struggling for the employees on visit visa to live abroad amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Mostly Indians who wish to come back are mainly job seekers on visit visas, unemployed blue-collared workers, expats suffering job losses, sick and elderly persons, pregnant women, and separated families.

Kerala govt portal receives more than 3 lakh registrations

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs has also started registration of Keralites staying at foreign countries who want to come back to India. Till Wednesday more than 3 lakh persons from Kerala have registered on the NORKA portal, according to reports. People want to return to India due to various reasons, like loss of job, annual holiday, expiry of visas and being released from jail etc. Out of 3.20 lakh registrations, around 56,000 have cited job loss as the reason, according to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.