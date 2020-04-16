Twitter account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel was suspended by the microblogging website after she tweeted an angry tweet against ‘Mullahs’ who have been attacking the doctors, nurses and policemen amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Rangoli Chandel’s tweet

On 15th April, Chandel had tweeted that after one Jamaati had died of coronavirus, the family members attaked the police and doctors who had gone to check with their families. Angered by the treatment meted out to healthcare workers and police, Chandel said that these ‘Mullahs’ and ‘secular media’ should be made to stand in line and shot dead. However, soon after her tweet, she was accused of ‘giving an open call for genocide’.

While it is not clear which incident Rangoli was referring to, but earlier this week, in Moradabad, a Muslim mob attacked doctors and healthcare workers and pelted stones as they went to check upon coronavirus suspects. When the police went to rescue them, they, too, were attacked. On Wednesday, over 25 people including 13 women were arrested.

Attack on doctors, nurses and police

Days after Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz where an Islamic evangelical event Tablighi Jamaat was held emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, there have been multiple reports where the attendees have harassed the nurses, attacked doctors and even policemen. An FIR was registered after two Tablighi Jamaat attendees had defecated in a corridor in quarantine centre in Delhi.

And while Chandel’s account is suspended, many, many radical fundamentalists who have called for violence against ‘Upper caste Hindus’ get away scot free.