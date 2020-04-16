Thursday, April 16, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,083,304
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
Full Coverage
2,083,304
Worldwide cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
134,615
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
12,370
Total cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
India
1,508
Recovered
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
India
422
Deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 8:09 AM
Home Editor's picks Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
25 people including 13 women arrested for pelting stones and attacking medical team in Moradabad
4

As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to take a coronavirus suspect to hospital. According to a report by Republic TV, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped sections of NSA and will be investigated. As per reports, the police is also searching for more who were reportedly involved in attacking the medical team as over 100 people were involved in pelting stones.

On Wednesday, visuals had gone viral on social media where the mob throwing stones and attacking medical team from their rooftops can be seen.

Other videos show mob gathering to pelt stones at the medical team.

Moradabad stone-pelting incident

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted stones at the ambulance and doctors. The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, a thousand people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.

Attacks on medical teams

This is not the first incident of paramedics staff and police personnel being attacked by a mob. Recently, the police had arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on April 8, Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup.

Similarly, a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to take a coronavirus suspect to hospital.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: More than 400 families block road in protest claiming they have not received food in the last 20 days

OpIndia Staff -
President of Domkal municipality acknowledged that ration dealers had not increased food supply quota for below poverty line segment
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: 5 survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy die of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Some organisations working for welfare of survivors the Gas tragedy had said that such people are more susceptible to the infection
Read more
News Reports

Child Rights Commission takes cognisance of India Today report on children kept in Delhi madrasas during Coronavirus Lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The letter brings to attention the blatant violation of the social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines for the children staying in madrasas
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more
News Reports

Greater Noida man coughs while playing ludo with friends, one friend shoots him after argument over spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
When others asked whether he was trying to spread coronavirus, Prashant pretended to cough again and said, 'yes, take this corona'.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,243FansLike
286,196FollowersFollow
218,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com