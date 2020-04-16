Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team

As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to take a coronavirus suspect to hospital. According to a report by Republic TV, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped sections of NSA and will be investigated. As per reports, the police is also searching for more who were reportedly involved in attacking the medical team as over 100 people were involved in pelting stones.

#Moradabad #Covid19India

Arrested females who were regularly pleting stones on doctors at thana Nagfani, Moradabad



Thanks to @myogiadityanath

For taking strict action against them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SAVeZpsEQq — Aditya kumar (@adityaku_mar) April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, visuals had gone viral on social media where the mob throwing stones and attacking medical team from their rooftops can be seen.

Now Muslims need to stop faking Anti-Muslim hate crimes & Islamophobia, when they themselves are proponents of worst crime against Humanity amid #COVID19 crisis.



See how the entire #Jamaat is busy pelting stones on the Health Workers in Haji Neb Masjid area of #Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/4YB2rQRV2B — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) April 15, 2020

Other videos show mob gathering to pelt stones at the medical team.

Moradabad stone-pelting incident

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted stones at the ambulance and doctors. The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, a thousand people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.

Attacks on medical teams

This is not the first incident of paramedics staff and police personnel being attacked by a mob. Recently, the police had arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on April 8, Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup.

Similarly, a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms.