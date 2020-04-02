A three-day-old baby along with his 26-year old mother has been tested positive of the novel coronavirus. It is alleged that they had contracted the virus after they were allotted a bed vacated by a COVID-19 patient. The father of the baby who is a manager at a restaurant is also quarantined at the Kasturba hospital in Mumbai.

As per an India Today report, mother-baby duo was shifted from Chembur hospital to Kurla Bhabha Hospital, and then again to Kasturba Hospital which is treating 120 COVID-19 patients as of now as the nodal centre for COVID-19.

The family of the patients has alleged that they were made aware of the lapse when the doctor called and asked them to get tested for COVID-19. They alleged that no staff attended them in Chembur hospital and later they were shifted to Kasturba hospital.

As per reports, the father of the newborn had asked for a private room for his wife’s delivery due to fear of the ongoing pandemic. The father alleged that the baby and mother were told to shift to another room within two hours of delivery by the hospital staff without giving a reason for the shift. He said that the hospital didn’t inform him that they have admitted a COVID-19 patient in the same room where his wife delivered a baby boy.

Father said, “This is clearly negligence. They told me about the corona patient later and within seconds of hearing it, we vacated that room. But, by then, my wife was infected.”

As per the Kasturba hospital administration, the mother-son duo is currently undergoing treatment and both of them are stable.