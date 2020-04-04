Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha imposes 48-hour curfew in 3 cities after clerics who had attended the Tablighi...
News Reports

Odisha imposes 48-hour curfew in 3 cities after clerics who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin test positive for Coronavirus

Odisha reported 15 new Wuhan Coronavirus cases, including three who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, on Friday, the largest single-day increase in the state

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image picture courtesy: New Indian Express
5

Odisha reported 15 new Wuhan Coronavirus cases, including three who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, on Friday, the largest single-day increase in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 20.

The Jajpur administration in Odisha has announced a total shutdown, akin to curfew, in Odisha’s Jajpur and all block headquarters of the district for 48 hours from 8 PM tonight to 8 PM of April 6 as a precautionary measure to prevent community transmission of the Covid-19 after a Muslim cleric who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin tested positive on Friday.

After his return from Tablighi Jamaat to his village Brahmabarada in Jajpur district on March 18, the cleric had reportedly visited many places. According to the authorities, the cleric said that he had come in contact with 13 people after returning from the Nizamuddin Markaz, but the District Collector, Ranjan Das, was of the opinion that the cleric cannot be trusted as he has been changing statements frequently.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Therefore, the district along with all adjoining districts have been put under a complete 48-hour curfew. All the major market places, Vyasnagar, Chandikhole, Panikoili, including Sadakpur of Koraie Block, Charinangala of Badachana Block, Neulapur area of Dharmashala Block shall be shut down completely.

Since the other two new cases in Odisha, also attendees of Tablighi Jamaat, are from Cuttack and Bhadrak respectively, the Odisha government has also announced a curfew-like shutdown in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak on Friday to prevent community transmission of Coronavirus.

Officials said among the 28 people who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz and returned to Odisha, 25 have tested negative.

The shutdown will begin from 8 pm today (Friday) and will be in force for the next 48 hours. “The Odisha Government has announced a complete shut down in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack for 48 hours to knockdown #COVID19. The shutdown will start from 8 PM, Friday and will be in force till 8 PM, Sunday,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

During the shutdown, all shops including groceries and vegetables will be shut while a restricted number of medicine stores will remain open. “All lockdown passes have been suspended,” the CMO added.

The local administration will select the medicine shops that will remain open and decide on their time of operation, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

Moreover, certain essential services have been kept out of the purview of the shutdown, an official said. These include ambulance, police, telecommunication, media, water and power supply, sanitation, and fire and coronavirus disease related services, the official said.

Tripathy furthered that the 48-hour shutdown order under the Disaster Management Act was issued to prevent community transmission of the highly infectious coronavirus disease.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha imposes 48-hour curfew in 3 cities after clerics who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin test positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha Government has announced a complete shut down in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack for 48 hours to knockdown COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

NDTV claims it ‘won’ the undisclosed income case in Supreme Court, but troubles are not over for them: Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court quashed the case against NDTV on technical grounds, allowing I-T dept to proceed under proper sections of I-T Act
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more
Opinions

It is not prejudiced to suspect the Tablighi Jamaat of sabotage through the Coronavirus pandemic

Abhishek Banerjee -
It is not bigoted to point fingers at the Tablighi Jamaat for the Coronavirus spread. Their irresponsible behavior is a matter of public record.
Read more
News Reports

Maulana threatens media for coverage of Tablighi Jamaat as they spread Coronavirus, says ‘India will be in trouble if we show our true colours’

OpIndia Staff -
The video of the Tablighi Jamaat member where he threatens the media was released by Maulana Mahfooz Ur Rahman, the Tahaffuz-E-Deen India.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob pelt-stones, attack police personnel for trying to enforce Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the attack on police personnel, healthcare workers continues unabated in the country
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,426FansLike
272,003FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com