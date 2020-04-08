Wednesday, April 8, 2020
PM Modi holds meeting with floor leaders of parties, the decision on the extension of lockdown to be taken on 11 April

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NCP leader Sharad Pawar also participated in the meeting that was held via video conferencing.

Representational image, Picture courtesy: NDTV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference meeting with the floor leaders of political parties on the Wuhan Coronavirus situation today.

During the interaction, Prime Minister said, “Situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’. It has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, District Administrations, and experts have suggested an extension of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.”

Prime minister said that the entire world is facing the grave challenge of COVID-19. The present situation is epoch changing event in mankind’s history and we must evolve to counter the impact. PM Modi praised the efforts of the states working together against the deadly epidemic.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NCP leader Sharad Pawar also participated in the meeting that was held via video conferencing. Secretaries of various ministries also briefed the leaders about the current scenario and steps undertaken.

It is reported that the PM has hinted that lockdown may not be lifted on April 14. Several state leaders have also suggested the extension of lockdown.

Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra told PTI that after meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14. As per reports, the PM said that he will also consult Chief Ministers.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Modi will again chair a meeting with Chief Ministers of States to review situation due to Wuhan coronavirus on 11 April through video conferencing. The decision on the possible extension of the lockdown is to be taken in that meeting.

coronavirus India, coronavirus cases, lockdown extension

