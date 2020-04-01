Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes...
CrimeNews Reports

Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes with police

SP Kunwar Rastradeep of Ajmer said that the police allowed only five persons to take part in the procession but later many others joined them Sarwar dargah. Eventually, about 100 people had gathered in the procession despite lockdown orders.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, police arrest 6
Representational image picture courtesy: Kannada Prabha
4

Amidst news of the Tablighi Jamat congregation working as a ‘super-spreader’ of coronavirus in the country, it is reported that over a hundred people had gathered in a Rajasthan Dargah for a religious procession in Sarwar town in Ajmer district on Tuesday despite lockdown orders.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, the police used mild force to disperse the crowd. Six people have been arrested by the police for violating the lockdown. According to the tradition, a chadar is offered every year by the Khadims of Ajmer dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti to the dargah in Sarwar.

SP Kunwar Rastradeep of Ajmer said that the police allowed only five persons to take part in the procession but later many others joined them Sarwar dargah. Eventually, about 100 people had gathered in the procession despite lockdown orders.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Several objected and confronted the police when they were warned to vacate the place. Later, police dispersed them using mild force and arrested six persons under 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offenses) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It came at a time when the authorities are tracing people in every corner of the country who attended a huge religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month. There were about 1,746 people staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21. Out of them 441 have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus Rajasthan, Rajasthan news, coronavirus lockdown

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes with police

OpIndia Staff -
The crowd present in the Dargah reportedly clashed with police. 6 persons were arrested.
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Muslim mob attacks, pelts stones at police personnel for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic religious event was being organised at the mosque located near the house of the RJD block president and former chief of Madna village Ojera Khatoon
Read more
News Reports

Maulana Saad, head of the Markaz decided to vacate the masjid only after the intervention of NSA Ajit Doval: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It has been reported that Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz and other Muslims living inside the Nizamuddin Dargah did not vacate the virus-infected locality on Delhi police's request, resulting in Home Minister Amit Shah deploying NSA Ajit Doval.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Authorities begin a ‘manhunt’ to trace Tablighi Jamaat attendees as Nizamuddin’s Markaz emerges as hotspot for COVID-19, countrywide raids underway

OpIndia Staff -
Many of the foreign nationals who had attended the event were found 'hiding' in mosques at various parts of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists who organised anti-CAA ‘protests’ stand in solidarity with Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders, demand FIR be revoked calling it ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR had been lodged against Tablighi Jamaat management for organising the congregation and housing thousands pf people at a time when orders against mass-gatherings were already in place due to the coronavirus threat.
Read more
News Reports

Within months of exporting Wuhan Coronavirus, China reopens wet markets selling bats, dogs, cats

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the Wuhan Coronavirus spread to human from bats in wet markets in Huanan in in China's Wuhan
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,882FansLike
268,240FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com