Amidst news of the Tablighi Jamat congregation working as a ‘super-spreader’ of coronavirus in the country, it is reported that over a hundred people had gathered in a Rajasthan Dargah for a religious procession in Sarwar town in Ajmer district on Tuesday despite lockdown orders.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, the police used mild force to disperse the crowd. Six people have been arrested by the police for violating the lockdown. According to the tradition, a chadar is offered every year by the Khadims of Ajmer dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti to the dargah in Sarwar.

SP Kunwar Rastradeep of Ajmer said that the police allowed only five persons to take part in the procession but later many others joined them Sarwar dargah. Eventually, about 100 people had gathered in the procession despite lockdown orders.

Several objected and confronted the police when they were warned to vacate the place. Later, police dispersed them using mild force and arrested six persons under 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offenses) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It came at a time when the authorities are tracing people in every corner of the country who attended a huge religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month. There were about 1,746 people staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21. Out of them 441 have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive.