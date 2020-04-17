Tablighi Jamaat has emerged as the biggest vector for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic across the country. Since the massive gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin was busted, the Islamic Missionary organization has contributed a lion’s share to the total number of Coronavirus cases. Now, it is reported that even Rohingya Muslims, who have been living in the country illegally, had attended the Islamic event in Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly written to states to trace Rohingya Muslims who had attended Tablighi Jamaat events at Mewat, Haryana and Nizamuddin Markaz. It is stated there is a possibility that they have contracted the Wuhan Coronavirus. It is also reported that Rohingyas living in camps at Hyderabad had visited Markaz Nizamuddin and attended a Jamaat event at Mewat. Furthermore, Rohingyas from Shaheen Bagh who had undertaken activities related to the Islamic Missionary organization have not returned.

As per sources, Rohingyas residing in camps at Hyderabad had attended Tablighi event at Mewat and visited Nizamuddin Markaz. Also Rohingyas living in Shaheen Bagh who had gone for TJ activities have not returned — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) April 17, 2020

The presence of Rohingyas who had attended Tablighi events has been reported from Derabassi, Punjab and Jammu. States have been asked to screen these Rohingyas and their contacts on priority.

Source: Hindustan Times

What happened at Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat?

The Tablighi Jamaat time bomb erupted across the country in the last week of March when around 200 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s transgressions became known.

Soon enough, it became known that around two thousand people, quite possibly a lot more, had attended the event and as late as the 22nd of March, 2500 people were present at the premises of the Markaz Nizamuddin and around 1500 of them left the place on the 23rd of March. Even so, it meant that around a thousand people were still stuck at the global headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat as of the 24th of March. Since then, it has been a continuous series of escalations and atrocious conduct by the members of the Jamaat who have made things difficult for the administration and the healthcare providers at every step along the way.