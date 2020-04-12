Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu man dies after drinking sanitiser as an alternative for alcohol

A 35-year-old man, who was desperate to consume alcohol, has died after drinking sanitiser in Tamil Nadu amidst coronavirus lockdown. According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as E Bernard from Coimbatore. He worked as a gas cylinder delivery man in Coimbatore.

Bernard was found unconscious at home early on Saturday morning at around 3 am. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The medical examination revealed that he had consumed hand sanitizer before his death.

According to the police, Bernard was an alcoholic and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the last week due to the lockdown.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It was suspected that someone told to Bernard that the sanitizer had an alcohol content equivalent to liquor. He had also heard that drinking alcohol could help him fight the coronavirus. So, he used the sanitizer as an alternative for liquor, police said.

The hand sanitiser he consumed as an alternative for liquor was provided to him by the agency he worked with. As the TASMAC liquor shops have been closed, Bernard had been desperate for alcohol.

Priya, the wife of Bernard, said she was at home at the time of the incident and took Bernard to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead. An investigation is underway, said police.