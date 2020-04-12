Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu man dies after drinking sanitiser as an alternative for alcohol
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu man dies after drinking sanitiser as an alternative for alcohol

According to the police, Bernard was an alcoholic and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the last week due to the lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Man dies after drinking sanitiser in Tamil Nadu
89

A 35-year-old man, who was desperate to consume alcohol, has died after drinking sanitiser in Tamil Nadu amidst coronavirus lockdown. According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as E Bernard from Coimbatore. He worked as a gas cylinder delivery man in Coimbatore.

Bernard was found unconscious at home early on Saturday morning at around 3 am. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The medical examination revealed that he had consumed hand sanitizer before his death.

According to the police, Bernard was an alcoholic and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the last week due to the lockdown.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It was suspected that someone told to Bernard that the sanitizer had an alcohol content equivalent to liquor. He had also heard that drinking alcohol could help him fight the coronavirus. So, he used the sanitizer as an alternative for liquor, police said.

The hand sanitiser he consumed as an alternative for liquor was provided to him by the agency he worked with. As the TASMAC liquor shops have been closed, Bernard had been desperate for alcohol.

Priya, the wife of Bernard, said she was at home at the time of the incident and took Bernard to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead. An investigation is underway, said police.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Pressurised by Delhi Minority Commission, Kejriwal govt drops reference to Nizamuddin Markaz super-spreader in daily coronavirus bulletin

OpIndia Staff -
A new tab 'Special Operation' now comprises the Markaz Nizamuddin related coronavirus cases in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: 250 hotspots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
around 130 hotspots in Telangana and 120 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh for Coronavirus are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mob violates lockdown, attacks police personnel with lathis, rods and pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
When police team asked the people to obey lockdown, they became violent and attacked the cops with lathis, rods and stones
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Police police to reward people providing information about hiding Tablighi Jamaat members

OpIndia Staff -
Those informing the UP police about hiding Tablighi Jamaat members will be given cash rewards and their identity will be kept confidential
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu man dies after drinking sanitiser as an alternative for alcohol

OpIndia Staff -
It was suspected that someone told to Bernard that the sanitizer had an alcohol content equivalent to liquor.
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Connect with us

218,402FansLike
280,821FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com