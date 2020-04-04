Saturday, April 4, 2020
Two new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Dharavi has been put under close observation after 3 cases of the coronavirus infection emerged from the region

Representational image picture courtesy: Gulte
4

The densely populated slum of Mumbai, Dharavi has reported two fresh cases of Wuhan coronavirus. A 30-year old woman from Baliga Nagar and a 48-year old individual from Mukund Nagar slum in Dharavi.

Dharavi had earlier reported 3 cases that also included a 56-year old who later succumbed to the disease. According to Mumbai police, he had hosted 10 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz event and contracted the infection during the religious congregation. Other cases that were reported were of a 52-year-old sanitization worker and 35-year-old doctor who lived at Dharavi main road and has a clinic in the same area. A total of five cases has been reported from the densely populated slum of Mumbai including the deceased.

Dharavi has been put under close observation after 3 cases of the coronavirus infection emerged from the region. Many buildings, shops in the neighbourhood have locked themselves to keep all the visitors out. The state of Maharashtra is the facing the worst crisis as a total of 490 positive cases has emerged in the state, making it the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases nationally.

As many as four people have died of the contagion in Mumbai and the officials are afraid that the city might fast devolve into another coronavirus hotspot like Delhi after Tablighi Jamaat connection with the Dharavi death was discovered.

