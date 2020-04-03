Friday, April 3, 2020
Home News Reports Here is the truth about the viral video of a Muslim man infected with...
News Reports

Here is the truth about the viral video of a Muslim man infected with Coronavirus spitting on a man standing in front of him

Authorities are now trying to find the person the deceased had spat upon deliberately in order to ensure that the person does not spread the virus to others in case of an infection.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A Coronavirus patient in Thailand spat upon a person deliberately before dying en route to his destination on a train.
The Coronavirus patient spat upon a person deliberately at a railway station in Thailand
0

A video went viral on social media where it could be seen that a man had intentionally coughed upon another person while standing in a queue at a public place. It was quite clear in the video that the coughing was deliberate and pre-planned. At a time when the world is under the grip of the Wuhan Coronavirus, such videos are bound to spread panic as coughing is one of the many ways the infection could be spread.

Although many people had shared this video claiming that it is from India, it turns out that the video is from a station in Bangkok, Thailand and the spitter was indeed suffering from the Wuhan Coronavirus. The incident had happened when they were lining up to buy train tickets. And more importantly, Anan Shahoh, the spitter, was later found dead in a railway carriage on the same day. According to reports, he was seen coughing and vomiting throughout the journey. Which means that the man was in an advanced stage of COVID-19 and person on him he spat faces a grave danger of getting infected. The incident happened on Monday. Authorities are now trying to find the person the deceased had spat upon deliberately in order to ensure that the person does not spread the virus to others in case of an infection.

The man found collapsed on the train

Shadoh had recently returned from Pakistan. He had spat at the unknown passenger at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok. He was travelling from Bangkok to Narathiwat when he died. A couple of temperature checks along the way had not raised any cause for alarm. However, later on, the train staff found the person collapsed in front of a toilet. The carriage was subsequently disinfected after evacuating other passengers in the carriage. It was disconnected from the rest of the train.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,” Thailand’s State Railway director Thakoon Intrachom said. “Initially, we co-ordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.”

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral among people in India who are calling it an instance of ‘Corona Jihad’.

Meanwhile, the religious identity of the individual has not yet been specified. Indians linking the actions of the deceased Coronavirus patient is perhaps due to the actions of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary organization that has spread the Wuhan Coronavirus across the lengths and breadths of India.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Here is the truth about the viral video of a Muslim man infected with Coronavirus spitting on a man standing in front of him

OpIndia Staff -
The man with coronavirus was later found dead in a train on the same day, he had spat on a person while buying tickets for the train journey
Read more
News Reports

In 2 days, Tablighi Jamaat accounts for 647 confirmed coronavirus cases in 14 states: Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Over 9000 people, including 1306 foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been put in quarantine so far.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob gathered at Kannauj’s Jama Masjid to offer Namaz defying lockdown pelt stones, injure police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
A group of Muslim men had defied the lockdown rules and assembled at the Jama Masjid in the city to offer Namaz
Read more
News Reports

Watch: UP police to deliver FIRs at doorstep, Muzaffarnagar SSP warns lockdown violators

OpIndia Staff -
Muzaffarnagar SSP said in a strong message that multiple FIRs will be lodged against those who will not cooperate with police.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Laundry Service owner diagnosed with Coronavirus in Surat, 54,000 people in the area quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
54,003 were quarantined in Surat, Gujarat after a 67-year-old-man who ran a laundry service in the area was diagnosed with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison calls for a global crackdown on China’s Wet Markets, asks WHO, UN to take action

OpIndia Staff -
He said, "Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist. This virus started in China and went round the world."
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,312FansLike
270,619FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com