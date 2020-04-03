A video went viral on social media where it could be seen that a man had intentionally coughed upon another person while standing in a queue at a public place. It was quite clear in the video that the coughing was deliberate and pre-planned. At a time when the world is under the grip of the Wuhan Coronavirus, such videos are bound to spread panic as coughing is one of the many ways the infection could be spread.

Although many people had shared this video claiming that it is from India, it turns out that the video is from a station in Bangkok, Thailand and the spitter was indeed suffering from the Wuhan Coronavirus. The incident had happened when they were lining up to buy train tickets. And more importantly, Anan Shahoh, the spitter, was later found dead in a railway carriage on the same day. According to reports, he was seen coughing and vomiting throughout the journey. Which means that the man was in an advanced stage of COVID-19 and person on him he spat faces a grave danger of getting infected. The incident happened on Monday. Authorities are now trying to find the person the deceased had spat upon deliberately in order to ensure that the person does not spread the virus to others in case of an infection.

The man found collapsed on the train

Shadoh had recently returned from Pakistan. He had spat at the unknown passenger at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok. He was travelling from Bangkok to Narathiwat when he died. A couple of temperature checks along the way had not raised any cause for alarm. However, later on, the train staff found the person collapsed in front of a toilet. The carriage was subsequently disinfected after evacuating other passengers in the carriage. It was disconnected from the rest of the train.

“We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,” Thailand’s State Railway director Thakoon Intrachom said. “Initially, we co-ordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.”

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral among people in India who are calling it an instance of ‘Corona Jihad’.

Meanwhile, the religious identity of the individual has not yet been specified. Indians linking the actions of the deceased Coronavirus patient is perhaps due to the actions of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary organization that has spread the Wuhan Coronavirus across the lengths and breadths of India.