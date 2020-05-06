Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Joseph Pulitzer – the story of the founder of the Pulitzer Prizes, and the Father of Yellow Journalism

Joseph Pulitizer and the birth of Yellow Journalism
The Pulitzer award, named after Joseph Pulitzer, is often considered to be one of the prestigious marks of recognition in the fields of journalism and literary arts. Since its launch in 1917, the Pulitzer Prize has come to be regarded as one of the foremost awards given to journalists for their excellence in journalism. It was established by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and the prize is administered by Columbia University.

However, there is a curious story behind the origin of these so-called awards recognising excellence in journalism. Ironically, the “Oscar” of journalism is named after a man who arguably laid the foundation for what would be known later as “yellow journalism”, a sensationalist press that is the predecessor to today’s tabloid news and fake news phenomenon.

Yellow Journalism refers to journalism and media houses that present little or no legitimate well-researched news while instead using eye-catching headlines for increased sales. It includes exaggerations of news events, scandal-mongering, or sensationalism.

The term originated in an event of competition over the New York City newspaper market between two major newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. The goal of the two publishers was to create a sensation that would prompt people to buy copies of the paper. In other words, the motive of the reportage was ‘profit’.

Profit-war between publishing houses

Joseph Pulitzer was born in Hungary and immigrated to the United States as a teenager. Pulitzer owned a newspaper named New York World, whose circulation began breaking records in the early 1890s. Pulitzer had a knack of appealing to the masses through his publications.

Pulitzer was also very much active in the Democratic Party. Through his New York World, Pulitizer did some investigative reports and headline-chasing exploits. The business was going well for Pulitzer right up until 1895 when William R Hearst bought the New York Journal and became involved in the same business.

This kick-started a great rivalry between them with a single goal in mind. The competition to outsell the other changed the way the stories being reported. The crime-and-scandal-fueled rivalry soon turned into an all-out circulation war, giving birth to yellow journalism as we know it today.

Initially, the term ‘yellow journalism’ had nothing to do with reporting, but instead derived from a popular cartoon strip about the life in New York’s slums called Hogan’s Alley, drawn by Richard F Outcault and published by New York World. Starting in 1895, Pulitzer printed the comic strip featuring a bald boy in a yellow nightshirt, entitled the “Yellow Kid”. The cartoon published in colour by Pulitzer’s New York World became extremely popular and increased the sales tremendously.

The Yellow Kid, dawn by Richard Felton Outcault

In 1896, in an effort to boost sales of his New York Journal, Hearst hired Outcault away from Pulitzer to start a similar cartoon strip in his paper, launching a fierce bidding war between the two publishers over the cartoonist. Hearst ultimately won this battle, but Pulitzer refused to give in and hired artist George Luks to continue drawing the cartoon for his paper using the same characters. This resulted in both the newspapers in the city having cartoon strips with yellow kids. This battle over the ‘Yellow Kid’ and a greater market share gave rise to the term yellow journalism, which led to the use of “yellow journalism” as a synonym for over-the-top sensationalism in the USA.

Yellow Journalism fueled the outbreak of the Spanish-American war

Once the term had been coined, it extended to the sensationalist style employed by the two publishers in their profit-driven coverage of world events, particularly developments in Cuba, a Spanish colony. The Spanish-American war became the major highlight in the media and fueled the United States’ first media wars in the era of yellow journalism. The attention-grabbing report was evident in the media’s coverage of the Spanish-American War.

Hearst and Pulitzer spent more and more attention to the Cuban struggle for independence, at times emphasising the tyranny of Spanish rule or the nobility of the revolutionaries, and occasionally printing rousing stories that proved to be false. This sort of coverage, complete with bold headlines and creative drawings of events, sold a lot of papers for both publishers.

The peak of yellow journalism, in terms of both intensity and influence, came in early 1898, when a US battleship, Maine, sunk in Havana harbour. The naval vessel had been sent there not long before in a display of US power and in conjunction with the planned visit of a Spanish ship to New York, an effort to defuse growing tensions between the United States and Spain.

On the night of February 15, an explosion broke the ship’s hull, and US ship Maine went down. The initial investigation by the colonial government of Cuba concluded that the explosion had occurred on board. However, Hearst and Pulitzer, who had for several years been selling papers by fanning anti-Spanish public opinion in the United States, published rumours of plots to sink the ship.

When a US naval investigation later stated that the explosion had come from a mine in the harbour, the proponents of yellow journalism seized upon it and called for war. By early May, the Spanish-American War had begun.

Pulitzer’s hysteria changed context of US foreign relations

The rise of yellow journalism helped to create a climate conducive to the outbreak of international conflict and the expansion of US influence overseas.

The yellow journalism of this period is significant to the history of US foreign relations in that its centrality to the history of the Spanish American War shows that the press had the power to capture the attention of a large readership and to influence the public reaction to international events. The sensational style of yellow journalism contributed to creating public support for the Spanish-American War, a war that would ultimately expand the global reach of the United States.

So, in retrospect, if Joseph Pulitzer can be considered as the father of the “yellow journalism” as he was the one who set the foundation of sensationalism and Hearst can be viewed as the one who set the course for the tabloids of the future.

