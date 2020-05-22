In another case of large crowds gathering in Mumbai, thousands of people gathered on the streets in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening after rumours surfaced that Salman Khan was distributing free food and money.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Khandupada locality of Bhiwandi. The people had assembled at the spot after hearing rumours that Bollywood entertainer Salman Khan is going to arrive there and distribute money and food ahead of Ramzan.

The videos of the mob gathering have gone viral on social media, where it was seen that a big crowd, especially people belonging to minority communities were seen at the spot violating lockdown rules. The people were seen without masks and the crowd was not following social distancing norms.

According to a video shared by TV9 journalist Nikhil Choudhary, a woman can be heard on camera saying that they had gathered at the spot after hearing that Salman was going to come to distribute cash and food. The police then reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

After that police reached the spot, sent all the people home and police investigating the source of the rumour. #CoronavirusPandemic @BeingSalmanKhan @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/RIBEj5cmsH pic.twitter.com/aDwsv3sLIz — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 21, 2020

Police had to disperse the crowd. The source of the rumour is being investigated.

Similar gathering at Bandra Railway station earlier

This is not the first time such a huge crowd had assembled in the public over false rumours in the state of Maharashtra. Just a few days back, thousands of migrant workers had flocked outside Bandra railway station in Mumbai with their baggage to catch trains to return back to their native following rumours that they can board the special trains being run from Bandra station to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The migrant workers had gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai after they fell for rumours that special trains will be running from the Bandra railway station to ferry them back home. The Mumbai had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd assembled at the Bandra terminus.

Earlier in April, huge crowds of migrant workers had burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.