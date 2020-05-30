Saturday, May 30, 2020
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

It's not clear whether Zaira Wasim has left the social media platforms temporarily or for good. She, however, remains active on Facebook.

OpIndia Staff

Zairam Wasim was criticised for insinuating that the locust attack was Allah's wrath
Image Credit: Deccan Chronicle
7

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post insinuating that the locust attack in Rajasthan is Allah’s wrath. It’s not clear whether she has left the social media platforms temporarily or for good. She, however, remains active on Facebook. Zaira Wasim is the actress from Dangal who had earlier ‘quit’ acting because she believed her profession was taking her ‘away from Islam’.

Quoting a verse from Quran the former actor said, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin.” Needless to say, the remarkably insensitive and bigoted tweet attracted a lot of criticism from people on social media. Netizens slammed Zaira Wasim for her ridiculous tweet and criticised her for her outrageous insensitivity.

Locust swarms in Pakistan since November

Several areas of Eastern Africa and Pakistan have been facing locust attacks for the last several months. Several areas of Sindh, including Karachi, have been facing attacks by massive swarms of locusts since November. These locust swarms had affected border areas in Gujarat in February too. Recently, such locust swarms have been seen in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh too. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as ‘arrogant’.

Zaira Wasim on Social Media

Zaira Wasim is known to make ostentatious remarks on social media. In February, she had claimed that Kashmiris ‘continue to suffer’ following the abrogation of Article 370. While indulging in fear-mongering, she claimed that they were being ‘oppressed’. Recently, she had urged her fans on social media to ‘stop praising’ her because the praise endangers her ‘Iman’.

