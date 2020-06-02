In an interview with India TV, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar levelled serious charges against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government. He revealed that the test results of over 40,000 Coronavirus samples have not been received yet. The Governor said, “You can imagine the rise in active cases when the test results will be announced.”

On being asked by journalist Sushant Sinha about the reason that had been cited for the non-availability of Coronavirus test results, Governor Dhankar stated, “I am yet to receive an official statement from the Government. I consider this an extremely serious matter.” He highlighted the devastating consequences citing this as administrative negligence of the Mamata Banerjee-led-government.

“Imagine someone has been tested for Coronavirus and his report has not been made available, even after the mandatory quarantine period is over. What will happen if he tests positive for Coronavirus? This can have a devastating effect. I am hopeful that the Government will take positive steps in this regard”, he was quoted as saying.

In his tweet, journalist Sinha further stated that during the course of his interview with Jagdeep Dhankar, the latter said that the facilities provided to the daily wage labourers were inadequate. Besides, the Governor also alleged that the West Bengal Police has been working as the workers of the Trinamool Congress party.

Mamata Banerjee expresses helplessness

Expressing her utter helplessness to stop Coronavirus cases in the state, the Bengal CM had earlier stated, “It is not in my hands anymore. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry.”

Blaming the railways for the increased coronavirus cases in her state, Banerjee asked whether the railways had turned Shramik Special trains into ‘Corona Express’. However, the CM forgot to mention that the Shramik Special trains ferry migrant workers to a state only with the state government’s approval. As of June 2, West Bengal has reported 3,141 active cases and 325 fatalities.