Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports ACP Anuj Kumar who was hit on the head in the Delhi riots elevated...
News Reports
Updated:

ACP Anuj Kumar who was hit on the head in the Delhi riots elevated to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner

At least 11 police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and Anuj Kumar, were injured during the violence on 24th February in North East Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots: ACP Anuj Kumar, who was hit on the head, promoted to the post of Addl. CP
Delhi Police Commissioner with injured ACP Anuj Kumar (Photo Credits: OBN)
2

Anuj Kumar, former Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gokulpuri, North East Delhi), who suffered a grave head injury during the riots that killed 53 people, has reportedly been elevated to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Kumar had been appointed as Additional DCP of the South District, Delhi Police.

At least 11 police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and Anuj Kumar, were injured during the violence on 24th February in North East Delhi.

When Sharma met Commissioner SN Srivastava, he narrated the incident and explained how he had rescued his colleagues including Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma on February 24 when they were attacked by violent Muslim mobs. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the DCP fell unconscious after sustaining serious injuries and was rushed towards Yamuna Vihar side by them.

“On February 24, Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma got injured and fell unconscious beside the divider of Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh where people had turned violent. Two other police personnel and I got him up and took him to the Yamuna Vihar side,” he said. This was done while stones were being pelted at us by the violent mob, he added. Anuj Sharma said that their team was trying to hold talks with the mob peacefully and asked them to stay confined to service road instead of the main road. But there was a rumour that some women and children got injured in police firing which acted as a catalyst and crowd got berserk.

“We had two companies accompanied by some local staff so we were approximately 250 personnel whereas the crowd was close to 25,000 to 30,000. We were steadily trying to persuade the ladies and the crowd but somebody started stone pelting and the situation got spiralled. As the distance between us and the mob was very less, tear gas was also not effective and the divider behind us was acted as a wall which created mayhem like situation,” he added while recalling the horrific turn of event.

Murder of constable Ratan Lal

Constable Ratan Lal was murdered on February 24 when he was shot at by rioters while patrolling along with his seniors. The police had alleged in the charge-sheet that a group of 45 people held a meeting in the basement of a house on February 22, where the conspiracy of the riot was conceived. On February 23, after the conspiracy was hatched, rioters asked senior citizens and children to stay indoors as they ran riot on the streets, indulging in vandalism. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Law OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

ACP Anuj Kumar who was hit on the head in the Delhi riots elevated to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -
Anuj Kumar said that their team was trying to hold talks with the Islamist mob peacefully and asked them to stay confined to service road.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok is secretly accessing your iPhone’s clipboard: Report raises massive security concern about Chinese app snooping on users

OpIndia Staff -
Forbes noted that while TikTok had vowed to put an end to this 'invasive practice,' but it continued unabated as late as April.
Read more
Government and Policy

Modi govt to draw list of countries to replace China in supplying critical components that cannot be manufactured locally

OpIndia Staff -
The Modi government has understood that the dependence on cheap Chinese imports cannot be substituted in a short span of time and thus looking for alternative markets such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan for imports of certain products.
Read more
Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government orders to scrutinise documents of all teachers in aided madarsas in the state after the Anamika Shukla scam

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Anamika Shukla scam, UP govt decided to verify the certificates of teachers in govt schools and madarsas
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai edition of The Hindu asks its employees to resign citing weak financial condition

OpIndia Staff -
More than 100 journalists, sub-editors, and other employees have been asked to resign in various editions of The Hindu newspaper.
Read more
News Reports

Actress and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Roopa Ganguly expressed her suspicion over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal in Patna attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral in which Bishop Scott Girls' school principal in Bihar is seen losing her cool on a guardian
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Outrage over custodial death of father-son duo, police accused of sexual torture and murder, judicial probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The death of a father and son-duo in police custody in Tuticorin has generated a huge outrage in Tamil Nadu.
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,234FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com