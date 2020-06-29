West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks probe after 150 goons attack facility of IFB Agro in South 24 Parganas

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought investigation into the June 25 attack on the premises of IFB Agro facility in South 24 Parganas’ Noorpur.

Events at IFB units at Dhankuni and Noorpur call for investigation @HomeSecretaryWB @WBPolice with focus on role of District Magisterates and Police.



State and Non State Actors cannot be allowed to be law unto themselves.



Would be seeking a thorough update @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 28, 2020

According to the reports, armed goons attacked their distilleries in the Noorpur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The attack took place on 25th June morning. The goons forced the facility to shut down and it has not reopened yet. The company sent a letter to the NSE, informing them about the incident.

In the letter to National Stock Exchange, Ritesh Agarwal, DGM, IFB Agro Industries Limited, said that more than 150 armed goons entered the premises and beat up the security guards. They held the employees and workers hostage and damaged computers, medical rooms, CCTV cameras and other areas of the factory. The employees were asked to leave the premises on gunpoint before 12 PM. The factory was forced to shut down.

Letter to NSE providing details about the attack. (image courtesy: @jdhankhar1 on Twitter)

The company has sought support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Finance, Commerce and Industry Minister of the State of West Bengal. They stated that they are waiting for a better environment to restart the plant. IFB’s share prices have dipped since the attack.

Governor Dhankhar in a tweet urged the state Home Ministry to undertake a probe and ensure a conducive environment for business establishment to operate.

IFB Agro is one of the top ten distilleries and wineries in India. It mainly deals with the manufacturing and distribution of alcohol, packaging of processed marine foods, and bottling alcoholic beverages. It has bottling plants and distilleries in Hooghly, Kolkata, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Murshidabad, and North Bengal.