Sunday, June 28, 2020
Home News Reports PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character of J&K

About 50 refugees from West Pakistan belonging to Valmiki and Gorkha community who were living in Jammu & Kashmir but were not eligible to full citizenship as per previous laws, were given the domicile certificate.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Domicile certificate issued to 25,000 people in Jammu & Kashmir (image courtesy: indiatvnews.com)
9

The Mehbooba Mufti led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) are reportedly upset and angry that 25,000 people, including people from Dalit and Gorkha community are provided domicile certificates of union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Navin Kumar Choudhary, a Jammu and Kashmir-cadre IAS officer, has also become the first senior non-local officer to get a domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir under the new domicile law that was notified after the abrogation of Article 370 in the state.

The senior IAS officer Choudhary, who is the principal secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department, was granted a domicile certificate by a tehsildar in the Bahu area of Jammu. He has been serving in the Jammu and Kashmir government for the past 26 years. With the domicile certificate, the non-locals will now be able to get residency certificate for education, employment and buying land.

“That the applicant is eligible in terms of the following clause of Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant Domicile Certificate (Production) Rules, 2020,” reads certificate issued by the Government which has a photograph and copy of Aadhar Card of Choudhary. About 50 refugees from West Pakistan belonging to Valmiki and Gorkha community who were living in Jammu & Kashmir but were not eligible to full citizenship as per previous laws, were also given the domicile certificate. These families had come to India after 1947 partition and settled in Jammu.

As per reports, the member of the Valmiki community were brought from Punjab in 1957 to work as cleaning staff but it was only after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, were they given eligible to get domicile certificate and subsequently vote.

The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old ‘state subject law’ which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.

Kashmiri political party oppose domicile certificates

Meanwhile, the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir PDP and NC, along with the Pakistani-sponsored Hurriyat Conference on Friday condemned the issuance of domicile certificates. They claimed that issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals is the first major step towards changing the demography of the Muslim-majority region. They also accused the RSS of hatching the conspiracy of trying to change the demography of Muslim-majority state.

These parties also issued a warning to the the Centre and the local administration of the grave consequences of the “ill-advised, arbitrary and dishonest”.

The PDP alleged that the Modi government was attempting to change the J&K’s Muslim majority character, target its unique identity and facilitate loot of its resources.

“The PDP has voiced its stern opposition to the domicile rules before. It reiterates that through such underhand means, the Government of India intends demographic flooding in J&K while plundering people of their identity and constitutional guarantees,” it said.

The National Conference chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the party unequivocally rejected the “unconstitutional and anti people process” of granting domicile certificates to outsiders and demanded immediate revocation of Domicile Order and Rules.

He said, “All the misgivings raised after the domicile laws were changed in J&K are coming to fore with J&K government’s issuance of domicile certificates to nonresidents of J&K”. He added that the first casualty of this process will be jobs and the land holdings which were earlier reserved for the permanent residents of the erstwhile state, irrespective of their religion or region.

Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who leads the Pakistan-sponsored Hurriyat conference said that while initiating the implementation of a demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir, the government is simultaneously exploiting its natural wealth and resources and rendering local people jobless, taking advantage of the situation as people are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse effects on their daily lives and livelihood.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsjammu and kashmir domicile law,

Trending now

News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

Media OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.

India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more
Opinions

As OpIndia takes on the mighty and the powerful, here is an ode to the one taking it heads on

Saket Suryesh -
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matchsticks.”
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Baba Ramdev, NIMS Director and others for claiming that Patanjali’s Coronil can cure Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev, NIMS directors and three others have been booked in Rajasthan for saying that Coronol is effecting in treating Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for Pakistan’s brother nations voting for India at UNSC

OpIndia Staff -
"The destruction caused to Pakistan due to Imran Khan can only be reversed if we get rid of him," Pakistani politician Khawaja Asif
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.
Read more
Media

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways completes 200 long due projects during the Coronavirus Lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways takes the benefit of suspension of passenger train services during lockdown, completes 200 long-due projects
Read more

Connect with us

233,413FansLike
391,613FollowersFollow
259,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com