Sunday, June 28, 2020
Home News Reports No community transmission in Delhi, Manish Sisodia’s claim of 5.5 lakh coronavirus in Delhi...
News Reports
Updated:

No community transmission in Delhi, Manish Sisodia’s claim of 5.5 lakh coronavirus in Delhi resulted in fear, exodus: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the unverified claims made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi that Delhi will see more than 5 lakh coronavirus cases only resulted in the fear in the minds of the people, who started an exodus from the national capital.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: ANI
42

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically denied that coronavirus had reached the community transmission stage in the national capital and also refuted the claim of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had stated that Delhi will record at least 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July-end.

Speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the unverified claims made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi that Delhi will see more than 5 lakh coronavirus cases only resulted in the fear in the minds of the people, who started an exodus from the national capital.

“Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh persons infected with the virus. He said that there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview.

“I do not want to go into whether the estimate was right or wrong. But a situation of fear arose and some people started mulling an exodus (out of Delhi),” he added.

No community transmission in Delhi: Home Minister

Clarifying that there was no community transmission in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had already talked to three senior-most officials – Dr. Paul (from Niti Aayog), ICMR chief Dr. Bhargava and Dr. Guleria (AIIMS New Delhi Director), who assured him that there was no such transmission in the national capital.

“This situation has not come to Delhi. Such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30 percent turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, this condition is not there. I have held technical discussions on this…today this situation is not there in Delhi. There is no need to fear,” the Home Minister said.

On June 9, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that the cases in Delhi would rise to 2.5 lakh by July 15 and the government would require 33,000 beds. He had also said that there will be 5.5 lakh cases in the national capital by July-end.

“I can say now with confidence that situation of 5.5 lakh cases will not come on July 31,” Shah said on Sunday.

Prime Minister himself intervened to help Delhi govt: HM Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that after Manish Sisodia made such claims, Prime Minister Modi had himself had asked the Home Ministry to take the responsibility of Delhi, after Delhi government gave up its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

“But after remarks of Manish ji, I felt that the central government should not stay idle. Modi ji has accountability towards the country. PM also told me that the Home Ministry should take the initiative to move forward and help the Delhi government. We are helping Delhi government but for coordination, central government called a meeting,” he said.

The Home Minister added, “We will be in good condition (By July 31st) because we have laid stress on preventive steps including more tests and contact tracing”.

The Union government had stepped in after the spike of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Soon, Home Minister Amit Shah took the charge and held a series meetings to tackle the coronavirus epidemic in the national capital after the Delhi government failed to check the spread of the Chinese pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists cry foul as Naseema Bano, mother of slain Hizbul terrorist Tausif, arrested for terror-related crimes and booked under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu & Kashmir Police today arrested Naseema Bano, mother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tausif, for her involvement in recruitment and other terror-related activities.
Read more
News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

Media OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Russia rejects New York Times report claiming Russia using Taliban to attack US forces, says fake news causing threat to Russians in US and...

OpIndia Staff -
Russia slams NYT for report on Russian bounty to Taliban to attack US forces, criticizes Indian media for spreading the fake news
Read more
News Reports

Islamists cry foul as Naseema Bano, mother of slain Hizbul terrorist Tausif, arrested for terror-related crimes and booked under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu & Kashmir Police today arrested Naseema Bano, mother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tausif, for her involvement in recruitment and other terror-related activities.
Read more
News Reports

No community transmission in Delhi, Manish Sisodia’s claim of 5.5 lakh coronavirus in Delhi resulted in fear, exodus: Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said Manish Sisodia’s claim that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases created fear and resulted exodus of people
Read more
News Reports

Chingari, Indian alternative to TikTok, gains momentum amidst calls to boycott Chinese products

OpIndia Staff -
Besides creating content, Chingari allows users to socialise and browse entertainment news, funny videos, song videos, love quotes etc.
Read more
News Reports

China sends mixed martial art experts to Tibet capital to train its military posted at the border

OpIndia Staff -
China sendsmixed martial arts trainers from Enbo Fight Club to Lhasa to train forces posted at LAC after hand-to-hand fight with India
Read more
News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more
Opinions

As OpIndia takes on the mighty and the powerful, here is an ode to the one taking it heads on

Saket Suryesh -
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matchsticks.”
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Baba Ramdev, NIMS Director and others for claiming that Patanjali’s Coronil can cure Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev, NIMS directors and three others have been booked in Rajasthan for saying that Coronol is effecting in treating Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for Pakistan’s brother nations voting for India at UNSC

OpIndia Staff -
"The destruction caused to Pakistan due to Imran Khan can only be reversed if we get rid of him," Pakistani politician Khawaja Asif
Read more

Connect with us

233,447FansLike
391,724FollowersFollow
260,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com