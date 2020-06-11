Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party Janat Dal (United) posted a birthday wish to Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday in a different way. The political party put up a poster listing the details of 73 properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday which were allegedly acquired illegally by him and his family members.

Bihar: Poster put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday, & another poster put by JD(U), claiming to be a list of 73 properties acquired by him & his family using political influence, seen side-by-side in Patna.



Lalu Yadav celebrates his 73rd birthday today

The poster read as, “The list of properties acquired by political influence is still being compiled.”

The poster was standing right next to the poster of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s poster which was wishing its leader on his 73rd birthday in Patna.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is the ex-CM of Bihar who is accused in several scams worth crores. Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced for three and a half years in the Deoghar treasury case, and he has already spent more than one and a half years in jail. RJD chief was serving his term in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi. Nowadays he is out on bail and under treatment.

Other than the Deoghar case, the RJD chief has been sentenced to five years in jail in Bhagalpur treasury fodder case, five years in jail in Chaibasa treasury fodder scam, and 14 years in jail in Dumka treasury case, while several other fodder scam cases are still being heard by courts. He has already got bail in the Bhagalpur case. Other than the fodder scams, he is also facing a probe in the Indian Railway tender case, disproportionate asset case, tax evasion, and Benami properties case, Patna Zoo soil case, etc.

The poster war between JDU and RJD is going on since last year. This came in light of the assembly election for the Bihar assembly elections that are expected to take place in this year-end.