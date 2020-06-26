Friday, June 26, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsPolitics
Updated:

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

That the government which was being run by Sonia Gandhi 'donated' public money from these departments and ministries to a privately owned Foundation chaired by her and managed by other members of Congress including her children raises several red flags.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013
Sona Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, representational image, via Twitter
223

With the Congress party facing criticism over their stand post the Galwan standoff between India and China, many startling revelations came to the fore yesterday that only intensified the questions. OpIndia reported how the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received donations from not just the Embassy of China but also the Government of China not once but at least thrice between 2005 and 2009. 

One donation amounted to Rs 10 lacs and another one amounted to Rs 90 lacs. Post the report, questions of quid-pro-quo were raised and launching an attack against Congress, BJP had asked whether Congress was soft on China and were making statements that favoured the Communist nation during the Galwan standoff because of the monetary transactions between Congress and China. 

As it turns out, taking monetary donation from the Government of China was not the only problematic element in the Annual Reports of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which is chaired by Sonia Gandhi and has Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram listed as trustees. As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund not once but thrice.

If the massive impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, an analysis of the Annual Returns of the Foundation by OpIndia shows that multiple government departments, ministries and Public Sector Undertakings ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between the years 2005 and 2013.

Following is the list of Ministries and Government departments that donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the year 2005 to 2015. The years that the specific ministries and departments donated to the Foundation have been indicated in brackets.

Government Departments and Ministries that donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

  1. Ministry of Home Affairs (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09)
  2. Directorate of Adult Education, Ministry of Human Resource (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09)
  3. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09)
  4. Ministry of Environment and Forest (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09)
  5. Ministry of Small Scale Industries (2007-08, 2008-09)
  6. National Self Employment Mission, a project by the Ministry of Rural Development (2008-09, 2010-11)
  7. Sabla by Ministry of Women and Child Development (2011-12, 2012-13)

Public Sector Undertakings that donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

  1. LIC (2005-06)
  2. SAIL (2005-06)
  3. GAIL (India) Limited (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-11, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
  4. OIL India Limited (2005-06, 2006-07)
  5. Oriental Bank of Commerce (2005-06)
  6. SBI (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
  7. Bank of Maharashtra (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-11)
  8. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited HUDCO (2006-07)
  9. ONGC (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-11, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
  10. IDBI Bank (2006-07)
  11. Steel Authority of India Ltd (2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-11, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a foundation of which the Chairperson is Sonia Gandhi and others like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram sit on the board.

During these donations were being made, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India and Sonia Gandhi was the ‘Super PM’. Essentially, it was Sonia Gandhi who made the decisions and acted as the Prime Minister of the country.

That the government which was being run by Sonia Gandhi ‘donated’ public money from these departments and ministries to a privately owned Foundation chaired by her and managed by other members of Congress including her children raises several red flags.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Opinions Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mangaluru: BJP corporator Manohar Shetty enters a manhole to clean it himself, images go viral

OpIndia Staff -
When local sanitation workers and city corporation vehicle operator refused to do the job, citing dangers, the BJP MP reportedly entered the manhole himself to have it cleaned.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

The United States to move troops from Europe to counter the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the increasing Chinese aggression in the region was one of the main reasons why they decided to move the troops closer to India and Southeast Asia.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Unilever to drop words like ‘whitening’, ‘lightening’ and ‘fairness’ from skincare products

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced that they will refrain from using words like fair/fairness, White/whitening and light/lightening.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for “misleading” comment on Kanpur shelter home

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi for her Facebook comment, says she has hurt the honour of girls
Read more
News Reports

Childs Right body asks Congress leader Jitu Patwari to apologise or face legal action for misogynistic tweet against girl child

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR issues notice to Congress leader Jitu Patwari for comparing girl child with failure, asks him to apologise or face action
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Shringi Rishi Asharam’s mahant Rambhaj Das murdered, case registered against 3 persons named by the saint before death

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu saint named Mahant Rambhaj Das was murdered on Wednesday night in Haryana by three persons, case registered
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
388,897FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com