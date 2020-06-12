Friday, June 12, 2020
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir administration hands over Rs 20 lakh relief to the family of martyred sarpanch Ajay Pandita

The Rs 20 lakh relief to sarpanch Ajay Pandita’s family include 5 lakh from SRE fund, 1 lakh from J&K govt, 4 lakh from Lt Governor relief fund and 10 lakh from Panchayat welfare fund

Lt Governor GC Murmu hands over relief to Ajay Pandita family/ Image Source: The Tribune
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti who was gunned down by terrorists in South Kashmir on June 8.

According to the reports, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu interacted with the family members of Ajay Pandita Bharti and extended his deepest sympathies to them.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to Ajay Pandita and observed that the supreme sacrifice made by him will always be remembered and hoped that perpetrators of such dastardly act would realize their follies and desist from committing a crime against humanity.

Assuring full support from the Jammu and Kashmir Government, the Lt Governor handed also over the ex-gratia relief to the family of martyred Sarpanch.

The relief amounting to Rs 20 lakh includes Rs 5 lakh from SRE fund, Rs 1 lakh from the J&K government, Rs 4 lakh from Lt Governor Relief Fund, and Rs 10 lakh out of Panchayat Welfare Fund.

Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists

A Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

According to the police sources, the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.

