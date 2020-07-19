Sunday, July 19, 2020
Rain in Delhi causes a house to collapse and fall into canal water. Watch video

Heavy rains on Sunday morning cause devastating scenes in the national capital.

OpIndia Staff

The intense rainfall in Delhi over last few hours have caused more disaster in the national capital. Various parts of Delhi faced waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The rainfall which increased water level in many drains that led to the collapse of several kutcha houses of a slum in Anna Nagar. A video of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall went viral on Sunday. The authorities have said that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

The centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines personnel are present at the spot to carry out the rescue operations.

Reportedly, one person was found dead due to heavy rains flooding key roads in Delhi. A person’s body was found floating in water near the road under the Minto bridge which was heavily flooded. 

Many people were trapped inside a DTC bus under the waterlogged bridge in the Minto road, who were then rescued by the fire department personnel.

The DTC bus passing through the underpass on Minto Road had got stuck after it was flooded due to the heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the monsoon trough will shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20. The rains may continue for the next several hours on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory asking bus and auto-rickshaw drivers to avoid traveling through submerged roads as manholes could have been swept away or ditches could have opened up.

Searched termsdelhi rains, delhi monsoon, delhi house collapse, delhi anna nagar, delhi ito house collapse

