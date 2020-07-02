Thursday, July 2, 2020
Updated:

India ups the diplomatic ante against China, expresses concern over the Hong Kong issue in UNHRC for the first time

Earlier, the United States, Britain, the EU and UN rights agencies had all voiced fears against the Chinese law, which was intended to stifle protests in Hong Kong against Beijing.

OpIndia Staff

In a first, India raises Hong Kong issue in UN
India expresses concerns over China's new law in Hong Kong/ Image Source: Sidhant Sibal
7

Amidst the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh, India has launched a diplomatic offensive against China by expressing concerns over China’s new security law for Hong Kong.

According to the reports, on Wednesday, the Indian Ambassador to the United Nation raised the issue of China’s new National Security Law in Hong Kong that curtails freedom of expression of the people and also called for the proper management into the rising situation.

At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Rajiv Kumar Chander, the country’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said that given the large Indian community that lives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India has been keeping “a close watch on recent developments”.

According to the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong, there are nearly 38,000 Indians living in the region, with a smaller community in nearby Macau.

“Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China it’s home, India has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments. We have heard several statements expressing concerns on these developments. We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively,” Ravi Chander said at a press briefing.

The statement issued by Indian in the United Nations was significant as it was the first time India raised the issue of Hong Kong and the ongoing large scale protests against China internationally. Interestingly, India’s diplomatic offensive comes at a time when China has gone rogue along the LAC unleashing violence resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Earlier, the United States, Britain, the EU and UN rights agencies had all voiced fears against the Chinese law, which was intended to stifle protests in Hong Kong against Beijing.

This development also comes just two days after the Modi government had banned 59 Chinese-origin mobile phone apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, a move that will cause huge losses to China.

China introduces new National Security Law in Hong Kong

The Communist Party of China has introduced a new national security law for Hong Kong, which introduces new crimes with severe penalties – up to life in prison – and allows Chinese security forces to legally operate in Hong Kong.

The legislation gives extensive powers to China, which is intended to quell the ongoing protests in the Hong Kong demanding liberation from the occupation of Chinese. The legislation enables China to bring Hong Kong protestors to the mainland, prosecute and sentence them there. It also significantly restricts the city’s autonomy. Last week, the USA senate had passed a bill that seeks to sanction Chinese individuals and banks that help in restricting Hong Kong’s autonomy.

With the new law coming to effect, China has reportedly arrested the peaceful protests under the new sweeping national security laws imposed on the autonomous region of Hong Kong on Wednesday. At least 70 people were arrested on Wednesday.

