The Maharashtra government-led by secular political parties of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress has announced to distribute Rs 1.80 crores as salaries to Islamic clerics and Madarsa teachers in the state.

According to the reports, Maharashtra’s Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has decided to distribute Rs 1.80 crores among the teachers of 121 Madarsas in the state, for their salaries under Dr Zakir Hussain Madarsa Modernisation Scheme.

The Maharashtra government had launched the Dr Zakir Hussain Madarsa Modernisation Scheme to modernise these Islamic religious centres by developing infrastructure and for the appointment of teachers to educate children in modern subjects and grant of scholarships.

The scheme was launched in 2013 under the then Congress-NCP alliance government.

Need to borrow to pay salary in August: Maharashtra minister

Earlier in the first week of July, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that the government was facing a severe funds shortage and will need to resort to borrowing to pay the salaries of its staffers from next month.

Maharashtra Minister Wadettiwar had said the state has not received any funds from the centre and had noted that the state government will have to take a loan to pay next month salaries of government employees.