The National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) that was announced by the Modi government recently is all set to bring in major reforms in the Indian education system by moving away from the existing archaic structure. The new policy to overhaul the country’s education system has received considerably a good response from the public.

However, there have been serious attempts to not only discredit the new reform initiative taken by the Modi government by certain sections but also efforts are being made to mislead people of the country on the issue of National Education Policy-2020.

In a similar attempt, the Moneycontrol tried to misinform its readers about the new education reform by putting out a misleading headline to its report to insinuate that the experts had few apprehensions about the new education policy. However, the experts’ views published by Moneycontrol in their report contradicted their own headline.

The writer of the report interviewed various stakeholders from the education industry to know their opinion on the NEP-2020. Moneycontrol interviewed nine major players in the education industry to seek their opinion on the new education reform. Interestingly, most of the major players interviewed by the Moneycontrol team have expressed a positive view of the new policy.

No negative reviews from the industry experts

Not even one of them has expressed their apprehensions over the National Education Policy-2020 but welcomed the government’s decision to come up with such a reform.

However, the Moneycontrol attempted to deceive the public with a misleading headline to the report stating, “National Education Policy: Mixed Reactions from industry experts’, to claim that there have been some criticism over the new educational policy.

Image Source: Strategic Spaminder Bharti/@attomeybharti/Twitter

As social media users pointed out the inconsistency in the Moneycontrol report on education industry experts’ view on NEP-2020, they were quick to spot the error and changed their headline that is consistent to the views expressed by the education experts in their own report. Some of them had emphasised upon effective implementation.

Image Source: Strategic Spaminder Bharti/@attomeybharti/Twitter

The edited headline read, “National Education Policy: industry experts weigh in on salient features, implementation and more”, which depicted more or less a nuanced view of the article published.