Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News Reports Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed headline after being called out

The initial headline was misleading, it declared that the National Education Policy has received 'mixed' reactions from experts, while actually, none of the experts mentioned in the report had criticised it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Moneycontrol changes misleading headline of their NEP report after social media backlash
Moneycontrol (L) and Ministry of Education bringing the NEP(R)
55

The National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) that was announced by the Modi government recently is all set to bring in major reforms in the Indian education system by moving away from the existing archaic structure. The new policy to overhaul the country’s education system has received considerably a good response from the public.

However, there have been serious attempts to not only discredit the new reform initiative taken by the Modi government by certain sections but also efforts are being made to mislead people of the country on the issue of National Education Policy-2020.

In a similar attempt, the Moneycontrol tried to misinform its readers about the new education reform by putting out a misleading headline to its report to insinuate that the experts had few apprehensions about the new education policy. However, the experts’ views published by Moneycontrol in their report contradicted their own headline.

The writer of the report interviewed various stakeholders from the education industry to know their opinion on the NEP-2020. Moneycontrol interviewed nine major players in the education industry to seek their opinion on the new education reform. Interestingly, most of the major players interviewed by the Moneycontrol team have expressed a positive view of the new policy.

No negative reviews from the industry experts

Not even one of them has expressed their apprehensions over the National Education Policy-2020 but welcomed the government’s decision to come up with such a reform.

However, the Moneycontrol attempted to deceive the public with a misleading headline to the report stating, “National Education Policy: Mixed Reactions from industry experts’, to claim that there have been some criticism over the new educational policy.

Image Source: Strategic Spaminder Bharti/@attomeybharti/Twitter

As social media users pointed out the inconsistency in the Moneycontrol report on education industry experts’ view on NEP-2020, they were quick to spot the error and changed their headline that is consistent to the views expressed by the education experts in their own report. Some of them had emphasised upon effective implementation.

Image Source: Strategic Spaminder Bharti/@attomeybharti/Twitter

The edited headline read, “National Education Policy: industry experts weigh in on salient features, implementation and more”, which depicted more or less a nuanced view of the article published.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsNEP details, English medium NEP, Education Policy reports

Trending now

News Reports

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Editor's picks Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Government and Policy Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed headline after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users had pointed out the misleading headline of Moneycontrol.
Read more
News Reports

Burnt by Mirage and Sukhoi in Balakot, Pakistan hurries to declare it is not scared of Rafale jets, whines against BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, India received the first batch of five Rafale jets as a part of the inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 ready-to-fly fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends account that exposes lies and hypocrisy of left-liberals without giving any reason, restores 2 weeks later following outrage

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of users slammed Twitter for suspending Poliltical Kida, it was restored, again without any intimation to the user.
Read more
Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more
Opinions

Political callisthenics in Didi’s Poschimbanga: A tale of hollow promises, corruption, misrule, unemployment and appeasement

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The tragedy in West Bengal today is that the claims of the government and the reality on the ground are often miles apart
Read more
Government and Policy

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.
Read more
News Reports

Agencies warn of terrorist attacks on 5th and 15th August, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi also considered a possible target

OpIndia Staff -
As August 5 is also the first-year anniversary of the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies are on high-alert for the Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August a ‘black day’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami echoes Pakistan, terms 5th August as a black day for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more

Connect with us

238,071FansLike
418,331FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com