Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home News Reports After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

He had earlier resorted to name-calling and threatening other Twitter users after they disagreed with his views. He has also displayed his casteist behavior on Twitter by abusing the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Far-left self-proclaimed comedian Sanjay Rajoura
8

Self-proclaimed ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.

Far-left ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura, who is not only unfunny but extremely abusive, took to Facebook to share a video of motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari. In the carefully edited clip of one of the speeches of Maheshwari, the motivational speaker was heard speaking regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, shared by Rajoura, Sandeep Maheshwari was speaking about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and its psychological impact on people. He was seen putting his opinion on how the decrease in coronavirus testing would result in less detection of the cases, resulting in media lessening its sensationalism over coronavirus pandemic.

Ye Champak Chaturvedi kaun hai? Koi jaanta hai?

Posted by Sanjay Rajoura on Friday, July 17, 2020

According to Sandeep Maheshwari, common people stepping out of their houses was the need of the hour, which necessitates a boost in demand and helps in the revival of the economy, which is stuck due to coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Maheshwari argues that it is the fear for coronavirus, thanks to the hysteria created by the media over the pandemic, rather than the symptoms of the disease itself, which has created such a scare among the public.

However, the self-proclaimed free-speech warriors like Sanjay Rajoura, who laments over lack of freedom to express their opinion, took to social media to mock at Sandeep Maheshwari for expressing his opinion on the issue. Not only he mocked Sandeep Maheshwari, but the far-left comedian also went on to make casteist comments against him.

Baaman is a term used to refer to Brahmins

“When will these Brahmins and Baniyas stop giving motivational speeches. This is how merit looks like,” said Sanjay Rajoura launching an attack on Sandeep Maheshwari. Essentially, Rajoura did not want Sandeep Maheshwari to express his thoughts and rather indulged in the usual anti-Brahmin rhetoric.

In another message posted last week, Rajoura had again referred to Brahmins as ‘Baaman’.

Sanjay Rajoura’s anti-Brahmin tirade

Sharing a video by Jamaican cricket commentator Michael Holding on racism, Rajoura said that in today’s India, for calling out racism, Holding would’ve already received ‘rape threat’ by some ‘Baaman’.

Sanjay Rajoura caught making anti-Hindu statements, complaint registered

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajoura was heard mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about the advancement of science and medicine in ancient India.

“He said first plastic surgery took place in India. You know whose? Of Ganesh. Even if I believe that world’s first plastic surgery took place in India, at least you could’ve done a good job. This shows how you shouldn’t do such things after smoking up,” he said to an audience roaring with laughter.

Soon, a complaint was filed against ‘Aisi taisi Democracy’ comedian Sanjay Rajoura for mocking Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments.

Sanjay Rajoura and history of abuses

Sanjay Rajoura is not new to abuses and the anti-Hindu hateful rants. With his ‘comedy’ career almost dead, Rajoura, just like his fellow far-left comrades now indulges in hurling abuses to other social media users.

He had earlier resorted to name-calling and threatening other Twitter users after they disagreed with his views. He has also displayed his casteist behavior on Twitter by abusing the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssanjay rajoura

Trending now

News Reports

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.
Read more

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya set to begin from August, PM Modi invited for laying foundation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bhoomi Poojan or the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir is expected to be taken place in first week of August.

Pakistan paid UK Parliamentary group led by Debbie Abrahams to visit PoK and speak against India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the intelligence agencies had revealed that the Debbie Abrahams was in contact with a Pakistani ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain.

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.
Read more
News Reports

Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh released in Afghanistan, Indian government expresses appreciation to the Afghan leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released in Afghanistan, Indian govt says he can apply for Indian citizenship
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Crude bombs hurled at a BJP rally, MP Arjun Singh accuses TMC

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Rally in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal attacked with crude bombs allegedly by TMC members, several injured
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya set to begin from August, PM Modi invited for laying foundation

OpIndia Staff -
Bhoomi Poojan or the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir is expected to be taken place in first week of August.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan paid UK Parliamentary group led by Debbie Abrahams to visit PoK and speak against India

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the intelligence agencies had revealed that the Debbie Abrahams was in contact with a Pakistani ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain.
Read more
News Reports

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Opinions

Mass Promotions of students due to Coronavirus lockdown: How an ‘Easy way out’ can tun into a “Way out”

Eshaan Ganpule -
The carrot of promotion which is being dangled in front of students to gain political momentum effectively divides students into two classes
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more

Connect with us

236,501FansLike
410,341FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com