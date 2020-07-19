After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

Self-proclaimed ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.

Far-left ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura, who is not only unfunny but extremely abusive, took to Facebook to share a video of motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari. In the carefully edited clip of one of the speeches of Maheshwari, the motivational speaker was heard speaking regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, shared by Rajoura, Sandeep Maheshwari was speaking about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and its psychological impact on people. He was seen putting his opinion on how the decrease in coronavirus testing would result in less detection of the cases, resulting in media lessening its sensationalism over coronavirus pandemic.

Ye Champak Chaturvedi kaun hai? Koi jaanta hai?

According to Sandeep Maheshwari, common people stepping out of their houses was the need of the hour, which necessitates a boost in demand and helps in the revival of the economy, which is stuck due to coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Maheshwari argues that it is the fear for coronavirus, thanks to the hysteria created by the media over the pandemic, rather than the symptoms of the disease itself, which has created such a scare among the public.

However, the self-proclaimed free-speech warriors like Sanjay Rajoura, who laments over lack of freedom to express their opinion, took to social media to mock at Sandeep Maheshwari for expressing his opinion on the issue. Not only he mocked Sandeep Maheshwari, but the far-left comedian also went on to make casteist comments against him.

Baaman is a term used to refer to Brahmins

“When will these Brahmins and Baniyas stop giving motivational speeches. This is how merit looks like,” said Sanjay Rajoura launching an attack on Sandeep Maheshwari. Essentially, Rajoura did not want Sandeep Maheshwari to express his thoughts and rather indulged in the usual anti-Brahmin rhetoric.

In another message posted last week, Rajoura had again referred to Brahmins as ‘Baaman’.

Sanjay Rajoura’s anti-Brahmin tirade

Sharing a video by Jamaican cricket commentator Michael Holding on racism, Rajoura said that in today’s India, for calling out racism, Holding would’ve already received ‘rape threat’ by some ‘Baaman’.

Sanjay Rajoura caught making anti-Hindu statements, complaint registered

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajoura was heard mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about the advancement of science and medicine in ancient India.

“He said first plastic surgery took place in India. You know whose? Of Ganesh. Even if I believe that world’s first plastic surgery took place in India, at least you could’ve done a good job. This shows how you shouldn’t do such things after smoking up,” he said to an audience roaring with laughter.

Soon, a complaint was filed against ‘Aisi taisi Democracy’ comedian Sanjay Rajoura for mocking Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments.

Sanjay Rajoura and history of abuses

Sanjay Rajoura is not new to abuses and the anti-Hindu hateful rants. With his ‘comedy’ career almost dead, Rajoura, just like his fellow far-left comrades now indulges in hurling abuses to other social media users.

This commie @urbantucchha has long history of bigotry, this is why @varungrover has kept him in @AisiTaisiDemo.

Check how he abuses Brahmins, Rajputs and others.



— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 3, 2020

He had earlier resorted to name-calling and threatening other Twitter users after they disagreed with his views. He has also displayed his casteist behavior on Twitter by abusing the Brahmin and Rajput communities.