Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

It is utterly shameful that the pro-Pakistan propagandists in Kashmir are now using the two killings of Kashmiris to attack the Indian forces despite the fact that the brutal killings were carried out by the terrorists in the valley. What is even more unfortunate is that they are using death of the very same people whose 'azaadi' they claim to be fighting for.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Imtiyaz Hussain
359

Imtiyaz Hussain, the senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a personal account of terrorism he faced in his past. Recounting the details of a past terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that took place on May 8, 2001, in which one of his 14-year-old cousins had also lost his life, he pointed out that how a narrative was weaved then to accuse the security forces. This was despite the fact that the cowardly attack was carried out by terrorists.

Islamists, Pakistanis attack Imtiyaz Hussain for exposing anti-India narrative in Kashmir

Soon, Imtiyaz Hussain was attacked by Kashmiri separatists and other Pakistani handles who accused him of having sold his soul to the government of India.

One even wished death upon Hussain. More such threats and abuses were showered upon him.

A nine-year-old minor boy, identified as Nihan Yawar, had lost his life when two terrorists had opened indiscriminate fire at a CRPF patrol in Anantnag last week. The two terrorists belonging to the Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS) had killed the boy and one Central Reserve Police Force soldier after they had opened fire at a road opening party of CRPF’s 90 Battalion near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area.

Hussain recounted that the terrorists had attacked a BSF camp in May 2001 by exploding an IED, which had killed some BSF men along with some civilians, including his cousin.

Making a shocking revelation, Imtiyaz Hussain explained how the local people had coerced his family to state that the 14-year-old boy was killed by the BSF and not the terrorist attack despite the boy had carried blast injuries.

Ostensibly, the Imtiyaz Hussain was pointing out at how the Islamists in Kashmir push their anti-India agenda over dead bodies of the Kashmiris, especially the children, subtly highlighting at the fact that there is similar propaganda being unleashed by the pro-Pakistan sympathisers over the horrific killing of the nine-year-old boy by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Anantnag, Kashmir.

What Imtiyaz Hussain said holds true even today. As narrated by Imtiyaz Hussain, Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles had jumped into the scene to claim that the boy was murdered by the Indian Army and not a Kashmiri terrorist as was evidently the case. Nothing seems to have changed in two decades.

But there is more.

India Today journalist Ashraf Wani tweeted a purported video of the son of the deceased, who claimed that his father was picked by CRPF jawans.

Son of the man who was killed by terrorists in Sopore earlier today.

Screenshots of a group called ‘Psychological Warfare Centre’ with a Pakistan flag next to it were viral on social media where the above tweet was shared by seemingly Pakistani handles with instructions to spread the narrative that it was the CRPF soldiers who killed the old man and not the terrorists.

One ‘Uzzair’ seems to be instructing others to download the above video and share on social media that CRPF shot the old man. “Don’t let them put the blame on militants’ he said.

As if on cue, many Twitter users, presumably Pakistanis and/or Separatists shared the same propaganda.

Tweet with same propaganda
Many Pakistani handles also tweeted the same propaganda that CRPF soldiers killed the man.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi also joined the bandwagon.

The Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles had used the murder of the minor boy to claim that India was oppressing Kashmiris and had asserted that ‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’, while demanding that international institutions intervene in the matter to deliver Kashmir to Jihadis.

The heart-wrenching scene of a three-year-old child, sitting on the blood-splattered body of his grandfather, who was caught in the crossfire, has gone viral on the internet. The child was travelling with his grandfather in a car from Srinagar to Handwara when it got caught during the terror attack against the CRPF jawans in Sopore town of Baramulla district. The security forces had rescued the three-year-old kid from the encounter site.

However, these viral images and set of statements from the kin of the deceased have been circulated across various social media groups by pro-Pakistan sympathisers to push the blame on CRPF for the death of the 60-year-old man.

As indicated by Imtiyaz Hussain, a social media group named Psychological Warfare Centre has been pushing propaganda to twist the statements given by the kin of the deceased to peddle false propaganda against the Indian security forces.

Several persons in the group can be seen asking others to state that it was CRPF jawans who killed the 64-year-old man and not the terrorists. Not just this, many social media users resorted to similar misinformation campaign, after falling prey to false propaganda peddled by pro-Pakistan social media handles.

Social media users falling for Pakistani propaganda

It is utterly shameful that the pro-Pakistan propagandists in Kashmir are now using the two killings of Kashmiris to attack the Indian forces despite the fact that the brutal killings were carried out by the terrorists in the valley. What is even more unfortunate is that they are using death of the very same people whose ‘azaadi’ they claim to be fighting for.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssopore attack, sopore

Trending now

Media

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar defends Dr Anwar, who is named in the Dilbar Negi murder charge sheet for inciting Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
In his Prime Time show, journalist Ravish Kumar tried to imply that Dr Anwar has been framed by the Delhi Police in the horrifying murder of Dilbar Singh Negi during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Pakistan and separatists came together to attack J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he recounted a tale of his own personal loss after Sopore attack.
Read more

Islamists conclude Pride Month with homophobic #WhySoProud tweets claiming homosexuality is ‘Haram’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Some Islamists said that since Muslims are answerable to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sopore Police refutes claims of CRPF personnel killing a civilian, says the man was shot by terrorists and his grandchild rescued by soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
India Today journalist Ashraf Wani was one of the first to jump into the scene, claiming that the civilian was killed by CRPF
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar defends Dr Anwar, who is named in the Dilbar Negi murder charge sheet for inciting Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
In his Prime Time show, journalist Ravish Kumar tried to imply that Dr Anwar has been framed by the Delhi Police in the horrifying murder of Dilbar Singh Negi during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi
Read more
Opinions

How political interference by UPA and Samajwadi Party hindered anti-terrorist operations in Azamgarh during UPA rule

GujaratRiots.com -
The controversy of Muslim youth from Azamgarh being involved in terrorist activities had arisen since at least September 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Pakistan and separatists came together to attack J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he recounted a tale of his own personal loss after Sopore attack.
Read more
News Reports

India won’t allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, says Nitin Gadkari

OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari says no to Chinese companies in Highway projects
Read more
News Reports

Read about the valorous tale of 1965 Param Vir Chakra winner Abdul Hamid – ‘The Tank Destroyer’ – on his birth anniversary

OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Hamid is remembered for his extraordinary bravery in the battle of Asal Uttar, one of the fiercest tank battles fought during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists conclude Pride Month with homophobic #WhySoProud tweets claiming homosexuality is ‘Haram’

OpIndia Staff -
Some Islamists said that since Muslims are answerable to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.
Read more
Social Media

Rahul Gandhi talks to nurses to celebrate Doctors Day, netizens feel how nothing he says makes sense anymore

OpIndia Staff -
On Doctors' Day, Rahul Gandhi has chosen to interact with some nurses.
Read more
News Reports

‘New places of worship for other religions in Islamic country not allowed’: Fatwa issued against under-construction Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa issued in Pakistan says that govt fund can't be used to construct places of worship of religions other than Islam
Read more
News Reports

‘Being treated like a terrorist, anti-national’: Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali Coronil, says some people want to vilify Ayurveda

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev stated that Patanjali has made efforts to help people and its Coronil kit has been cleared by Ayush Ministry.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
394,859FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com