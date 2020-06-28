A minor boy and a CRPF personnel were murdered on the 26th of June by terrorists in Anantnag, Kashmir. Following the murders, the area was cordoned off by the Police and a case was registered in connection with the matter. The minor boy lost his life when a terrorist opened indiscriminate fire at a CRPF patrol. The boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar.
Soon, Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles jumped into the scene to claim that the boy was murdered by the Indian Army and not a Kashmiri terrorist as was evidently the case.
A nine year old boy got killed by Indian army in india occupied Kashmir just now. #SyedMunawarHassan #IOK #KashmirBleeds #Kashmir #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/VznLUSHW58— Sonya Taimoor (@sonya_taimoor) June 26, 2020
#KashmiriLivesMatter— Tamheed Nazir (@tamheednazeer) June 27, 2020
The 4 years old boy killed by army Vechicle in Kashmir !!
What was his fault ?
Just he come out outside from his home !!#StopHumanRightsVoilation #StopBleedingKashmir @UNGeneva @UN @SolidarityBelg @IndiasMuslims @IAMCouncil @UNCERF pic.twitter.com/N6OBf2BW12
The Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles used the murder of the minor boy by a Kashmiri terrorist to claim that India was oppressing Kashmiris and assserting that ‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’. They also demanded that international institutions intervene in the matter to deliver Kashmir to Jihadis.
Very heart breaking news. This young boy got killed today by Indian army. This is not a news in Kashmir but became a routine of Indian occupied army to kill someone somewhere in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Silence of international community is a big question mark ? pic.twitter.com/xpGmpInqYc— Kashmir Solidarity Council (@ksc_usa) June 27, 2020
A Nine Years Old….😢— Obaid Afridi (@BeingObi) June 27, 2020
Boy Got Martyred By Indian Army In Indian Occupied Kashmir And The Criminal Silence Of World Is Not Going To End, Why?
Just Because Economy Matters. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CNLljHXvTg
NewsLaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani had also retweeted the fake news in a bid to propagate it further. However, Kashmir Police clarified that the child was killed by the terrorists after they fired upon the CRPF party.
Nihaam Ahmad 9 Year boy resident of Kulgam Occupied #Kashmir was Killed in an shoot out between Armed Rebel and Indian Army. In last 24 hour Five local armed rebel were Killed in two different operations.#KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/p0FyrAYNyH— Legal Forum for Kashmir (@lfovkofficial) June 26, 2020
#Terrorists fired upon CRPF party at #Bijbehara #Anantnag resulting in death of a #minor #boy and a CRPF personnel . Area cordoned off. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2020
Such blatant fake news is nothing new, Pakistani handles are known to engage in such propaganda in order to further radicalise the youth in Kashmir. Farhan Virk, a self described Pakistani ‘troll’, in a recent documentary had revealed how such propaganda is engineered by trolls in order to further Pakistani national interests.
Virk had also revealed that he had run similar propaganda during the Balakot Airstrikes in order to undermine the extent of damage inflicted by India in response to the Pulwama terror attack. “My ideology is of national interest. To protect your national interest, even if you say something that’s not true, but it influences the people in a positive way, then, I do not consider it propaganda,” he had said.