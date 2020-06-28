A minor boy and a CRPF personnel were murdered on the 26th of June by terrorists in Anantnag, Kashmir. Following the murders, the area was cordoned off by the Police and a case was registered in connection with the matter. The minor boy lost his life when a terrorist opened indiscriminate fire at a CRPF patrol. The boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar.

Soon, Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles jumped into the scene to claim that the boy was murdered by the Indian Army and not a Kashmiri terrorist as was evidently the case.

The Kashmiri separatists and Pakistani handles used the murder of the minor boy by a Kashmiri terrorist to claim that India was oppressing Kashmiris and assserting that ‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’. They also demanded that international institutions intervene in the matter to deliver Kashmir to Jihadis.

Very heart breaking news. This young boy got killed today by Indian army. This is not a news in Kashmir but became a routine of Indian occupied army to kill someone somewhere in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Silence of international community is a big question mark ? pic.twitter.com/xpGmpInqYc — Kashmir Solidarity Council (@ksc_usa) June 27, 2020

A Nine Years Old….😢



Boy Got Martyred By Indian Army In Indian Occupied Kashmir And The Criminal Silence Of World Is Not Going To End, Why?



Just Because Economy Matters. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CNLljHXvTg — Obaid Afridi (@BeingObi) June 27, 2020

Nihaam Ahmad 9 Year boy resident of Kulgam Occupied #Kashmir was Killed in an shoot out between Armed Rebel and Indian Army. In last 24 hour Five local armed rebel were Killed in two different operations.#KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/p0FyrAYNyH — Legal Forum for Kashmir (@lfovkofficial) June 26, 2020

Sharjeel Usmani’s retweet

#Terrorists fired upon CRPF party at #Bijbehara #Anantnag resulting in death of a #minor #boy and a CRPF personnel . Area cordoned off. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2020

NewsLaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani had also retweeted the fake news in a bid to propagate it further.However, Kashmir Police clarified that the child was killed by the terrorists after they fired upon the CRPF party.

Such blatant fake news is nothing new, Pakistani handles are known to engage in such propaganda in order to further radicalise the youth in Kashmir. Farhan Virk, a self described Pakistani ‘troll’, in a recent documentary had revealed how such propaganda is engineered by trolls in order to further Pakistani national interests.

Virk had also revealed that he had run similar propaganda during the Balakot Airstrikes in order to undermine the extent of damage inflicted by India in response to the Pulwama terror attack. “My ideology is of national interest. To protect your national interest, even if you say something that’s not true, but it influences the people in a positive way, then, I do not consider it propaganda,” he had said.