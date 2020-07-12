UN 'restores' frozen bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed and other LeT leaders

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reportedly restored the bank accounts of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and four other terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), following formal approval from the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). As per the report, Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, and Yahya Mujahid are the other terrorists whose bank accounts have been restored by the State of Pakistan.

Reportedly, they have been facing imprisonment, ranging between 1-5 years, in Lahore jail on charges of terror financing. The charges were filed against them by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). According to the report, the terrorists had individually filed an appeal before the United Nations Sanctions Committee to have their bank account restored under the pretext of running their family expenses. They had reportedly revealed their income, bank account number, and sources of earning to the Pakistani government in their request. The same information was then forwarded to the United Nations Security Council.

A terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba revealed that the terrorists initially refrained from filing appeal but later did so as it was becoming difficult for other leaders to run their terror operations. “Not only this it would have also raise questions how our leaders are running their families so we approached the authorities as it was in our favor whatever facility we have got in terms of restoration of our bank accounts is legal and with the approval of United Nations” he added.

UNSC allows monthly pension for Hafiz Saeed

Last year, the United Nations committee has now allowed terrorist Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account for ‘basic expenses’ to help his family. In its letter, the UN Committee said that with no objections being raised to Pakistan’s request for Hafiz Saeed’s basic expenses, the Chair has approved the appeal. Reportedly, Hafiz Saeed’s bank accounts were frozen by the Pakistani government complying with the UNSC resolution. Later, Pakistan had requested the UN to let Hafiz Saeed withdraw PKR 1,50,000 (approximately $1,000) to cover necessary basic living expenses for him and his family.