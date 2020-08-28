Friday, August 28, 2020
As Congress tries to link producer Sandeep Ssingh with BJP, here are his pictures with leaders of SP and Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff
Congress uses poster launch event of PM Narendra Modi biopic to allege Sandeep Ssingh had connection with the BJP
Sandeep Ssingh with Smita Thackeray(L) and with Akhilesh Yadav(R)
In an attempt to link the BJP with the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Congress leader Sachin Sawant shared a picture of Sandeep Ssingh, one of the first ones to reach Sushant’s residence after hearing the news of his death, with former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Sharing the pictures of Sandeep Ssingh and Devendra Fadnavis from the poster launch of biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’, Sawant demanded Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP’s hand in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The tweet was in response to BJP leader Ram Kadam’s request to the Uddhav Thackeray government for a thorough investigation in the drug nexus prevailing in the Bollywood. Kadam said in his letter that the role of the drug mafia angle is coming to fore and no actor or politicians who are youth icons for people should indulge in promoting drugs.

Ssingh is the producer of the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ and is going to be questioned by the CBI in the drug nexus angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant had alleged that the fact that former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chose to give his valuable time for the launch of a poster of a movie produced by Sandeep Ssingh indicates that there is a connection between the embattled producer and the BJP. As per the Congress leader, Ssingh producing the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on PM Modi and having the then Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to launch its poster is grounds sufficient to establish that the BJP had links with Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise.

Shiv Sena leaders and SP leaders also had their pictures clicked with Sandeep Ssingh

However, while Congress falls over itself to tether BJP with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, it is pertinent to note that Sandeep Ssingh has not just been photographed with Devendra Fadnavis alone. Several prominent personalities, from different political parties, have been clicked with the producer. Ssingh was seen with Smita Thackeray, the former wife of Jaidev Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s elder brother. Smita was supposed to produce a movie on Balasaheb Thackeray along with Sandeep Ssingh.

Sandeep Ssingh(second from left) with Smita Thackeray(second from right)

Similarly, Ssingh has also been seen with the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who periodically allies with the Congress party to take on the might of the BJP.

Sandeep Ssingh with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Congress’s vile attempt to link BJP with Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide

While the Congress demonstrate an unhealthy zeal to tie Sandeep Ssingh with the BJP to malign the saffron party in the ongoing death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput, it is worth noting that Ssingh was a movie producer and may have met legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum as a part of his professional responsibilities. Film producers often meet with politicians for seeking their participation in events and launches or for other sundry purposes.

In its rush to run a smear campaign against the BJP, the Congress party failed in its due-diligence to ascertain if the accused Ssingh had similar photographs clicked with opposition political party leaders that would effectively undermine their allegations. As the Congress party faces an existential crisis, with many of the senior Congress leaders unhappy over the current functioning of the party, there is a general air of despondency among the members.

In its bid to reinvigorate the deflated Congress supporters and members, the party leaders seem to have presided over the dishonest attempt to associate BJP with the late actor’s alleged suicide. However, Congress’ attempt to extrapolate participation in a poster launch event to having a political party linked with an actor’s alleged suicide is not only morally wicked but also a vile attempt to trivialise the probe into the death of the late actor.

