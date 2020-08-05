Amidst much fanfare, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony that marks the construction of Ram Mandir was performed in Ayodhya earlier today. PM Modi graced the occasion and participated in the ceremony before laying the first brick for the soon-to-be constructed Ram Mandir.

While most of the country rejoiced at the development, some individuals who identify themselves as ‘liberals’ were busy crying themselves hoarse that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a death knell to India’s secular credentials. ‘Liberals’ had a hard time comprehending the fact that Lord Ram will finally reside in his rightful abode and a Bhavya Ram Temple will be erected at the place. One of the reasons ‘liberals’ were also flustered with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is because the development enjoyed the Supreme Court’s imprimatur.

Sagarika Ghose, infamous for her legendary journalism of determining one’s religion by a mere cursory glance at his semen, couldn’t bring herself to the fact that the construction of Ram Mandir is now a reality. In addition, the divine providence of the auspicious Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir coinciding with the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 added insult to the injury for Ms Ghose who went on to quote Prabhas Joshi:”Yeh toh Raghukul nahin” to express her disapproval.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, one of the luminaries of the left-leaning intelligentsia, had such an extended meltdown that Twitter’s 280 characters limit did not suffice his vitriol against the construction of Ram Temple. Instead, he penned an article in the Indian Express, postulating a preposterous theory that Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is the “first colonisation of Hinduism by political power”.

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub, who is known for her unbridled hatred towards PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, couldn’t hide her frustration against the Modi government for fulfilling the dreams of millions of Hindus across the world. In an attempt to undermine the citizens of India, Rana, in her opinion column in the Washington Post, lamented that the populace of the country had normalised the dissemination of “naked hatred”.

Rana Ayyub also appeared profoundly dismayed as the opposition parties celebrated the historic foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “The Indian National Congress displaying its true character,” Ayyub despondently noted as Capt Amarinder Singh posted a tweet congratulating Indians for their cherished dream of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya finally turning into reality.

The Wire journalist, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, expressed her disappointment questioning if this was the country her ancestors allegedly fought for.

Another Wire journalist, Prabha Raj, could not digest the fact that Ram Mandir is soon going to be a reality. Raj went so far as to condemning Ramayana altogether, contending that it was a racist portrayal of Dravidians as demons.

Habitual fake news peddler, Ashok Swain, who harbours pathological hatred for PM Modi, having realised that nothing could stop the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, departed from his usual way of foul-mouthing the PM and the BJP and instead indulged in making platitudinous remarks on the solemn occasion. He remarked that nations do not become stronger by building temples and cited Kingdoms who built temples but have disappeared now.

Even though Ram Mandir is being built as per the Supreme Court verdict, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan today took to Twitter to allege that the government has built a new Republic, defying the country’s Constitution. ‘The Constitution in danger’ is a familiar refrain espoused by the liberals to condemn the government policies and decisions that do not conform to their worldview.

Possibly still in disbelief, the Wire co-founder MK Venu tried to trivialise the historic occasion of Bhoomi pujan by branding it to be a part of a political ploy by the government. He added that there had been several such “Shilanyas” since December 1949.

Congress-friendly troll Sanjukta Basu belted out a tweetstorm to express her disapproval over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Similar thoughts were echoed by numerous others.

From a temple built on blood & tears,

Emerges a country made of my worst fears,

Don't be fooled by the calling of a god's name,

It's all to add to one guy's fame. — Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) August 5, 2020

आज तो भगवान राम को भी छोटा कर दिया। आज तो भगवान राम को भी भाजपा ने मोदी जी की उँगली पकड़ा दी। https://t.co/QDtjK18BtX — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 5, 2020

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh, took this opportunity to mock the BJP and claim the party even made Lord Ram hold on to PM Modi’s finger.

What she does not know, or perhaps pretends not to know, is that the Ram Mandir is for ‘Ram Lalla’, i.e. the infant, toddler Lord Ram. And as any other child, He would also hold on to a finger of an adult. That by no means makes the God small.

While an overwhelming section of the Indian population went into raptures over the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the liberals predictably had severe heartburn, considering their intense hatred for Hinduism and their pathological detestation for PM Modi. It was a momentous occasion for millions of Hindus around the world who witnessed the ceremony that paves the way for the homecoming of their revered God. The liberals can continue fuming, despairing, or fulminating, but the die has been cast, and there’s no stopping Bhagwan Shri Ram from claiming what is rightfully His.