Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Reports From 'nothing new about Shilanyas' to 'I will not find Ram there', Bhoomi Pujan...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

From ‘nothing new about Shilanyas’ to ‘I will not find Ram there’, Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya triggers a meltdown for liberals

While an overwhelming section of the Indian population went into raptures over the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the liberals predictably had severe heartburn, considering their intense hatred for Hinduism and their pathological detestation for PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Liberals suffer a meltdown as Bhoomi pujan ceremony takes place in Ayodhya
PM Modi bowing to Ram Lalla(Source: Livemint)
3

Amidst much fanfare, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony that marks the construction of Ram Mandir was performed in Ayodhya earlier today. PM Modi graced the occasion and participated in the ceremony before laying the first brick for the soon-to-be constructed Ram Mandir.

While most of the country rejoiced at the development, some individuals who identify themselves as ‘liberals’ were busy crying themselves hoarse that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a death knell to India’s secular credentials. ‘Liberals’ had a hard time comprehending the fact that Lord Ram will finally reside in his rightful abode and a Bhavya Ram Temple will be erected at the place. One of the reasons ‘liberals’ were also flustered with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is because the development enjoyed the Supreme Court’s imprimatur.

Sagarika Ghose, infamous for her legendary journalism of determining one’s religion by a mere cursory glance at his semen, couldn’t bring herself to the fact that the construction of Ram Mandir is now a reality. In addition, the divine providence of the auspicious Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir coinciding with the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 added insult to the injury for Ms Ghose who went on to quote Prabhas Joshi:”Yeh toh Raghukul nahin” to express her disapproval.

Sagarika Ghose flustered with the construction of Ram Temple

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, one of the luminaries of the left-leaning intelligentsia, had such an extended meltdown that Twitter’s 280 characters limit did not suffice his vitriol against the construction of Ram Temple. Instead, he penned an article in the Indian Express, postulating a preposterous theory that Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is the “first colonisation of Hinduism by political power”.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta denigrates Ram Mandir as colonisation of political power

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub, who is known for her unbridled hatred towards PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, couldn’t hide her frustration against the Modi government for fulfilling the dreams of millions of Hindus across the world. In an attempt to undermine the citizens of India, Rana, in her opinion column in the Washington Post, lamented that the populace of the country had normalised the dissemination of “naked hatred”.

Rana Ayyub wrote an article in Washington Post condemning the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Rana Ayyub also appeared profoundly dismayed as the opposition parties celebrated the historic foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “The Indian National Congress displaying its true character,” Ayyub despondently noted as Capt Amarinder Singh posted a tweet congratulating Indians for their cherished dream of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya finally turning into reality.

Rana Ayyub expresses her displeasure with the Congress party

The Wire journalist, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, expressed her disappointment questioning if this was the country her ancestors allegedly fought for.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani disgruntled with the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Another Wire journalist, Prabha Raj, could not digest the fact that Ram Mandir is soon going to be a reality. Raj went so far as to condemning Ramayana altogether, contending that it was a racist portrayal of Dravidians as demons.

Prabha Raj condemns Ramayana for its alleged “racist portrayal” of Dravidians

Habitual fake news peddler, Ashok Swain, who harbours pathological hatred for PM Modi, having realised that nothing could stop the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, departed from his usual way of foul-mouthing the PM and the BJP and instead indulged in making platitudinous remarks on the solemn occasion. He remarked that nations do not become stronger by building temples and cited Kingdoms who built temples but have disappeared now.

Ashok Swain questions the wisdom of building Ram Temple

Even though Ram Mandir is being built as per the Supreme Court verdict, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan today took to Twitter to allege that the government has built a new Republic, defying the country’s Constitution. ‘The Constitution in danger’ is a familiar refrain espoused by the liberals to condemn the government policies and decisions that do not conform to their worldview.

Possibly still in disbelief, the Wire co-founder MK Venu tried to trivialise the historic occasion of Bhoomi pujan by branding it to be a part of a political ploy by the government. He added that there had been several such “Shilanyas” since December 1949.

MK Venu alleges Ram Mandir construction a political ploy

Congress-friendly troll Sanjukta Basu belted out a tweetstorm to express her disapproval over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rahul Gandhi supporter claims barbarism has won.

Similar thoughts were echoed by numerous others.

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh, took this opportunity to mock the BJP and claim the party even made Lord Ram hold on to PM Modi’s finger.

What she does not know, or perhaps pretends not to know, is that the Ram Mandir is for ‘Ram Lalla’, i.e. the infant, toddler Lord Ram. And as any other child, He would also hold on to a finger of an adult. That by no means makes the God small.

While an overwhelming section of the Indian population went into raptures over the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the liberals predictably had severe heartburn, considering their intense hatred for Hinduism and their pathological detestation for PM Modi. It was a momentous occasion for millions of Hindus around the world who witnessed the ceremony that paves the way for the homecoming of their revered God. The liberals can continue fuming, despairing, or fulminating, but the die has been cast, and there’s no stopping Bhagwan Shri Ram from claiming what is rightfully His.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘nothing new about Shilanyas’ to ‘I will not find Ram there’, Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya triggers a meltdown...

OpIndia Staff -
The liberal intelligentsia is having a hard time digesting the fact that the dream of millions of Hindus of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally turning into a reality
Read more
News Reports

‘I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, on behalf of my country and its people’: Read what the PM’s ‘Sankalpa’ at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan meant

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today did the Shilanyas and Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Read more

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta remembers how Gujarat edition of India Today had to be shut down after their Hindu-shaming coverage of Ayodhya movement

OpIndia Staff -
Gupta has shared that after their cover story called the demolition of the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi as a 'national shame', the readership drastically decreased, and they were flooded with protest letters.
Read more
Political History of India

Ram Janmabhoomi: An account of Hindu efforts to reclaim the sacred land and a tribute to the centuries old struggle

Guest Author -
In 1717, Jaisingh II purchased lands and established Jaisnighpura in all Hindu religious centres across North India including Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘nothing new about Shilanyas’ to ‘I will not find Ram there’, Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya triggers a meltdown...

OpIndia Staff -
The liberal intelligentsia is having a hard time digesting the fact that the dream of millions of Hindus of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally turning into a reality
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Shiv Sena’s advertisement on Babri Masjid demolition triggers controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena publishes advertisement hailing the Babri Masjid demolition quoting Balasaheb Thackeray on its mouthpiece Saamana
Read more
News Reports

‘I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, on behalf of my country and its people’: Read what the PM’s ‘Sankalpa’ at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan meant

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today did the Shilanyas and Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Center accepts Bihar Police request for CBI enquiry, SC refuses interim relief for Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Centre informed Supreme Court that the it has accepted Bihar govt's request for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits
Read more
Social Media

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable
Read more
News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,934FansLike
422,051FollowersFollow
290,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com