Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Bihar: SP orders investigation against police personnel who stood on Tricolor-rangoli at Mufassil Police Station

OpIndia Staff -
Police personnel under investigation for standing on Tiranga-Rangoli on 15th August in Bihar
Did former BJP mayor Shakuntala Bharti convert the Muslim girl and marry her off to a Hindu boy as alleged by her sister? Read...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl refuted her sister's allegations levelled at BJP ex-mayor Shakuntala Bharti, said she married at her own will.
‘Activists’ begin ‘Mask Se Azaadi’ campaign, burn masks claiming they are spreading diseases, not preventing coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
A 'doctor' with dubious credentials, Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, appears to be fanning an anti-mask movement in India.
PIB fact-checks Hindustan Times: Report claimed an army soldier died due to injuries sustained in the Galwan clash

OpIndia Staff -
PIB debunked the claims made by the Hindustan Times connecting the death of Havaldar Bishan Singh to the injuries he sustained during Galwan stand-off
Bengaluru violence accused has links with terror outfit Al-Hind and with those accused of murdering RSS activist Rudresh: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru police have detained one Samiuddin in connection with the violence that took place at Dj Halli on August 11
Will legally proceed to recover damages from rioters, UAPA invoked: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has taken to Twitter to inform that the Karnataka government has decided to recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the Bengaluru violence last week, from the rioters. He asserted that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act – UAPA Act.

The state government will request the Karnataka High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to properties in the riots as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and fix the recovery cost.

A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter, informed the CM, adding that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted, wrote the Karnataka CM in a series of Tweets.

HM Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that culprits of Bengaluru violence would pay for their deeds

After the Bengaluru violence, where Muslim mobs had run riots in Bengaluru’s KG Halli and DJ Halli areas on the evening of 11 August, torching dozens of vehicles and attacking two police stations, over an allegedly “derogatory” Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that the people responsible for the riots and damages to property will be held accountable and the cost of damages will be recovered from them.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surja had written to CM Yediyurappa requesting him to attach the properties of the rioters to recover damages, as the Yogi government had done in UP post the anti-CAA riots.

Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sanction for prosecution against Swara Bhasker was sought for her remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.
Will legally proceed to recover damages from rioters, UAPA invoked: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

OpIndia Staff -
UAPA Act has been invoked against Islamists responsible for the recent Bengaluru violence. Goonda ACT might be invoked.
Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan will file a review petition challenging the SC's August 14 judgement holding him guilty of comtempt of court
Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

OpIndia Staff -
Zee5, online streaming platform of Zee Television, in its web series depicted freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a 'criminal'
