Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has taken to Twitter to inform that the Karnataka government has decided to recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the Bengaluru violence last week, from the rioters. He asserted that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act – UAPA Act.

The state government will request the Karnataka High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to properties in the riots as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and fix the recovery cost.

A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter, informed the CM, adding that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted, wrote the Karnataka CM in a series of Tweets.

Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon’ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon’ble Supreme Court order (1/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

HM Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that culprits of Bengaluru violence would pay for their deeds

After the Bengaluru violence, where Muslim mobs had run riots in Bengaluru’s KG Halli and DJ Halli areas on the evening of 11 August, torching dozens of vehicles and attacking two police stations, over an allegedly “derogatory” Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that the people responsible for the riots and damages to property will be held accountable and the cost of damages will be recovered from them.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surja had written to CM Yediyurappa requesting him to attach the properties of the rioters to recover damages, as the Yogi government had done in UP post the anti-CAA riots.