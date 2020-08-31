Monday, August 31, 2020

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Sushant Singh death case: Chats of house manager Dipesh Sawant make suicide claims suspicious, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
The chats between Sushant's house manager and his friend have been accessed by media.
ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to bomb Karol Bagh in Delhi: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Yusuf was radicalised and had converted into a hardline terrorist when he returned from Saudi Arabia in 2010, his family had informed.
The Left attacks Facebook’s Ankhi Das for personal political preference but justifies when Twitter and Google actively discriminates against the non-Left

K Bhattacharjee -
The liberal brigade is up in arms against Ankhi Das of Facebook again for her apparent bias in favour of the ruling dispensation.
India finds a silver lining in coronavirus pandemic as ‘Education Television’ becomes a thing

Anurag -
Launched on 10th July 2017, SWAYAM Prabha is a Ministry of Education initiative that provides 32 high-quality educational channels via Direct to Home (DTH) services 24x7.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today passed away. He was admitted to Delhi hospital for a brain surgery after which he was put on ventilator. However, his condition remained critical. He had also tested positive for Chinese coronavirus while in hospital. He has now passed away.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to share the sad news.

Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017. During the course of his long political career, he earned himself the reputation of being an able negotiator and was considered a trusted lieutenant of the party to solve problems of significant import. He was respected across the aisle for his personality and political acumen.

Pranab Mukherjee has been the Union Minister for Defence, External Affairs, Finance, Commerce, Industrial Development and Shipping and Transport. Following his retirement from politics, he was invited to an RSS event at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur, which he did attend much to the consternation of his own party.

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.
0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly.
Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
