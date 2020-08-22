In a shocking allegation, a woman in Hyderabad has said that she has been raped over 5,000 times in the last 10 years by 139 people. After the 25-year-old woman registered the complaint at Panjagutta police station on Thursday, the police have filed an FIR. In some media reports, the number of accused have been reported as 143.

According to reports, the woman has said that she is from Somajiguda and she was married to a man from Miryalaguda in June 2009, and soon after the marriage, the assault on her had started. She has said that she had to face sexual harassment and physical assault by the family members of her husband.

Due to the harassment, she divorced her husband in December 2010, and got herself admitted at a college for further studies. But her ordeal didn’t end with that. She has alleged that she has been raped and gang-raped around 5000 times by more than a hundred men at different places, and she was also video recorded in objectional positions which were used as pornographic material. The woman has said that she was also abused for her caste, apart from many other assaults that she has narrated in her 42-page complaint.

She was forced to abort pregnancy several times, was drugged, forced to dance nude. She was also attacked with cigarettes on her body. The woman said that the men had tortured her and threatened to kill her using different methods like pouring acid on her and burning her with petrol. She has alleged the men run an online sex racket, and there are many other girls who are victims of their crimes.

The woman said that due to fear of her life, she filed the complaint so late.

In the complaint, the woman has named several people as the culprits. The names include leaders of a left-wing student union, doctors, jewellers, media and movie industry personnel, acquaintances of relatives. She said that some people came from different places like Bengaluru and even the USA. She has mentioned that there were some women also who had assaulted her.

After the complaint was received, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 376(2), 509, 354, 354(a), 354(b) and 354(c), and also the relevant sections under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC, ST) Act.

Police told the media that they are recording her statement and her medical tests are being done. They said that it is early to say anything about the case, saying that they are trying to collect more information to verify her allegations.