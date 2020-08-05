Hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals and other Kashmiri’s from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara on Wednesday celebrated Bangus Awaam Mela to commemorate the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley. The local administration officials said: “Soundly rejecting the efforts of Pakistan to create a false narrative around the first Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris on Tuesday celebrated the event by holding the Bangus Awaam Mela in District Handwara with great fanfare.”

Two-day event organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

The two-day event, commencing on August 3 with the grand finale on August 4, was organised in the Lokut Bangus valley by the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (GUARDS), under the aegis of Headquarters 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles. The event was inaugurated by Col Gangandeep Singh, YSM, Commanding Officer, 21 Rashtriya Rifles on 03 August 2020 followed by free medical and veterinary camp and village games.

Free medical camp

A Veterinary and Medical Camp was organised with an aim to provide basic health care facilities along with free medicines to the locals who are residing in the remote region of Bangus valley and do not have access to the basic medical facility. The camp was a combined effort of the 03 Army doctors and 08 Civil Medical Authorities. A total of 678 patients including 328 males, 271 females, 80 children were given treatment and advice by the doctors.

Free Veterinary camp

The veterinary camp was organised to provide medical aid to 135 Live Stocks and give free medical advice.

Village Games were organised

On the first day of the event, competitions like Horse Racing, Sheep Shepherding Challenge, Tugs of War and Wood Chopping were held among the residents of the Gujjar Bakerwal Community. The second day witnessed a variety of events including Karate Display, Songs by locals and School Children, Folk Song & Dance by local group and finals of village games.

The event ended with the Army distributing Solar Lamps to Gujjar Bakarwal families and prize distribution to the participants. The community elders also gave a vote of thanks to the Army for its support. The two-day event was concluded with the recitation of the National Anthem.

Apart from this event, BJP also celebrated the occasion at many places across Srinagar with functions held by party leaders. The Indian flag was hoisted at the BJP office in Srinagar and slogans were chanted.

BJP spokesperson said: “After the revocation of Article 370, the development was seen on ground in Kashmir. For a long time now the stone pelting has come down to zero. BDC members get Rs 25 lakhs for development in their own respective areas. All elections in the Kashmir valley have been held peacefully.

Besides Srinagar, BJP members also celebrated by unfurling the national flag and raising “Bharat Mata ki jai” slogan at Anantnag, Ganderbal and Kupwara.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that the abrogation of Article 370 provisions of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had brought about many positive changes and put an end to stone pelting in Kashmir.

“There used to be stone pelting during encounters that have stopped. There used to be ISIS flag, Pakistani flag…that has stopped. That is what we are celebrating,” he added.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of local BJP Leader Rumisa Rafiq hoisting and saluting the Indian tricolour at Lal Chowk in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on the 1st anniversary of Article 370 and 35A abrogation from Jammu and Kashmir.

Local BJP Leader Rumisa Rafiq hoists and salutes the Indian tricolour at Lal Chowk in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on the 1st anniversary of Article 370 and 35A abrogation from J&K inspite of repeated threats of Pakistani terrorists and radical separatists. pic.twitter.com/O6i4wg86iU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 5, 2020

Pakistan planned to organise a series of events to denounce the abrogation of Article 370 on its first anniversary

This atmosphere of celebration and exuberance in the valley is surely a big slap on the faces of the Pakistani propaganda machine which had reportedly organised a series of visits/events leading up to August 5, in a bid to once again dredge up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. A tweet posted by retired Major Gaurav Arya had thrown light on Pakistan’s nefarious plans ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Protests and demonstrations are also chalked out by the Pakistani propaganda machinery in its embassies around the world, perhaps, in their bid to internationalise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and draw the international attention towards the abrogation of Article 370, notwithstanding its numerous failures at the same in the last 12 months.