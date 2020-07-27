Monday, July 27, 2020
Updated:

Pakistan to organise a series of events to denounce the abrogation of Article 370 on its first anniversary: Read details

A tweet posted by retired Major Gaurav Arya brings to light Pakistan's nefarious plans ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan to organise a series of propaganda event and visits to denounce the abrogation of Article 370
Representative Image(Source: India TV)
1

On the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Pakistani propaganda machine has swung into action and has organised a series of visits/events leading up to August 5, in a bid to once again dredge up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, documents released by retired Major Gaurav Arya revealed.

A tweet posted by retired Major Gaurav Arya brings to light Pakistan’s nefarious plans ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The documents titled as “Flow chart 5th August–Black Day”, enlists the visits and events that Pakistan has arranged to build a “tempo” days preceding August 5—the day when the Indian government announced the annulment of the Article 370 that granted a special status to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir—and enabled greater integration of the state with the Union of India.

Pakistan’s propaganda spectacle to show India’s move to abrogate Article 370 in a bad light

The “tempo building” activities listed in the document shared by Major Gaurav Arya included a planned visit of Foreign Media to the Line of Control in July with the objectives of demonstrating that Foreign Media are allowed to freely report from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, along with tarnishing India’s image by stressing on restrictions on reporting and censorship in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 4, a day before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan had reportedly planned a visit of UNMOGIP(United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to showcase the free movement of UNMOGIP in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as against the alleged restrictions faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s Public Relations Division was also tasked with the responsibility of promoting a propaganda video of about 2:28 minutes to spotlight the purported Indian brutalities and resilience of Kashmiris.

The proposal forged by Pakistan’s Public Relations Division, ISPR(Inter Services Public Relations), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ISI and Publication Division have arranged a host of activities to be organised on August 5, the day when India invalidated Article 370 last year.

Under the plan envisaged by Pakistan, ISPR DG is to issue a statement on August 5, 2020, reassuring Pakistani Army’s support for the Kashmiris. A high-voltage media blitzkrieg is ordered to gin up ant-India sentiments among Kashmiris. The campaign includes special supplement in all Urdu and English newspapers, turning all channel logos to Black as a mark of opposition against India’s move, the special transmission of alleged Kashmiri struggle against India. A special edition of Hilal and a special song for Kashmiris is also commissioned.

Pakistan PM to mouth off anti-India propaganda on August 5

The document released by Major Gaurav Arya also mentioned that Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be visiting Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, to address the illegitimate Legislative Assembly and spew vitriol against India over its sovereign decision of hollowing out the Article 370 and turning Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

Furthermore, a white paper will be submitted to the UNMOGIP by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ISI, reminding them of the plebiscite to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it is yet not clear whether Pakistan has agreed to fulfil the condition of ending its illegal control over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir before asking for a plebiscite in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan to release videos of Pakistani stooges of Kashmiri origin, Indian politicians criticising centre’s move to annul Article 370

The propaganda spectacle outlined by Pakistan also includes a video package of criticism of the Indian government by Pakistani stooges of Kashmiri origins, Pakistani propagandists masquerading as activists and certain pro-Pakistani International organisations. Besides, the Public Relations Division of Pakistan has also put up a package of International criticism of the Indian government. Interestingly, the Pakistani plan also mentions a video package of criticism of the Indian government by Indian political leaders.

Social media campaign and tweets from friendly countries to mount International pressure on India

A Twitter campaign is also ordered to denounce the Indian move of abrogation of Article 370, with neo-Islamist President of Turkey, PM of Malaysia, and the Chinese Foreign Office putting out tweets in conformity to Pakistan’s stance on the abrogation of Article 370.

Protests and demonstrations are also chalked out by the Pakistani propaganda machinery in its embassies around the world, perhaps, in their bid to internationalise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and draw the international attention towards the abrogation of Article 370, notwithstanding its numerous failures at the same in the last 12 months.

