Thursday, August 6, 2020
Complaint filed against Maulana Sajid Rashid for inciting Muslims to demolish Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga registered a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Islamic cleric Maulana Rashid for inciting communal hatred, ill-will and also for provoking mob violence and riots

OpIndia Staff
Complaint filed against Maulana Sajid Rashidi
Maulana Sajid Rashidi/ Image Source: ANI
3

A complaint has been filed against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi – the President of All India Imam Association– for making provocative statements against Hindus and for issuing threats to demolish the yet-to-be-built Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

On Thursday, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga registered a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Islamic cleric Maulana Rashid for inciting communal hatred, ill-will and also for provoking mob violence and riots. The complainant has also filed a complaint against the Islamic cleric on charges of contempt of court.

In the complaint, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga accused Maulana Rashidi of undermining the authority and the law laid down by the Supreme Court by attempting to incite communal hatred and negative religious feelings to disturb peace and harmony of the society, with intentions to provoke religious riots and terrorism.

Image Source: Tajinder Bagga

“As it clear from the statement of Sajid Rashidi that he is trying to undermine the 5-judge bench decision of the Supreme Court of India, and at the same time he is threatening to incite mob violence to commit any damage to the temple structure at Ayodhya,” the complaint read.

Demanding action against the Islamic cleric, the complaint further stated that the statement made by Maulana Sajid Rashidi should not be taken lightly and non-seriously as it has been issued by one of the highest seats of the Muslim community of the country and also has potential to invoke religious disharmony amongst the Muslim community members.

The complainant filed a complaint under the sections – 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 504, 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi threatens to demolish Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

A day after the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, the president of the All India Imam Association Sajid Rashidi made a provocative statement on Thursday saying that a mosque will be rebuilt after demolishing the Ram Mandir.

The Islamic cleric had asserted that the Babri Masjid was not built after demolishing a Hindu temple at the disputed site.

The controversial Islamic cleric also went on to claim that Prime Minister Modi has ‘violated the constitution’ by visiting Ayodhya temple event. He went on to claim that the land in which the temple is being built belonged to the disputed structure, which according to him was demolished by forces similar to German dictator Adolf Hitler’s forces.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

